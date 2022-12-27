First woman pilot for Wisconsin Air Services is used to breaking barriers

Lauren Sherrick has been no stranger to breaking glass ceilings in her five short years with the state's aviation department — and she has no plans of letting up.

Sherrick was the Wisconsin Air Services' first woman pilot, and about three years ago she became the department's first female section chief and air services manager, a role that puts her in charge of the state's 19-aircraft fleet.

Wisconsin Air Services provides air service and transportation to the state and its many agencies, including the University of Wisconsin System.

But Sherrick doesn't dwell much on her accomplishments. The 36-year-old mother of three said she's always remained focused on the career she's built.

“Sometimes I just forget about all that," Sherrick said, sitting in the cockpit of the state's Pilatus PC-12, the single-engine turboprop she flew about a month earlier in what became the first time in state history that a governor's flight was captained by a woman.

"I just do my thing," she said, looking over her shoulder into the Pilatus' cabin — a cramped space compared to most commercial airlines. "This is where I like to be. I like to fly, I like to work in aviation.”

But her accomplishments haven't been easy. In the aviation world, Sherrick is a rarity.

Of the nearly 3,700 commercial and airline transport pilots — those who are paid to fly — in the state, fewer than 200, or about 5.4%, are women, according to a 2021 U.S. Civil Airmen Statistics study published by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Nationally, women make up only 5.6% of the more than 271,000 commercial and airline transport pilots.

"We're not too common," Sherrick said. "It's getting better, it's growing, but in my career I will say there have been some struggles to get to this point."

While advancing in a male-dominated field provided its share of challenges, Sherrick said her upbringing certainly helped to navigate the industry.

“I grew up with four older brothers so the egos and the male dominance does not bother me," Sherrick said. "It’s just another day for me."

Born in Minnesota, Sherrick moved with her family to Racine at age 3, when her dad, also a pilot, took a job making corporate flights for SC Johnson.

Sherrick's interest in aviation didn't begin until she was 15, a few years after her dad died in 1999. It was then that Sherrick's mom picked her up from school and asked if she wanted to join her on a flying lesson.

"I'm 15, so I'm like, 'Whatever, mom, sure,'" Sherrick recalled.

Her love for aviation stuck immediately.

"I found out I was pretty good at it," she said of her first flight. "It was all coming so natural to me, and I hadn't even driven a car yet. I just turned to my mom and said, 'I think this is what I want to do, Mom.'"

From there Sherrick began building up her experience, often walking from Horlick High School after class to take flight lessons at Racine's John H. Batten airport.

After high school, Sherrick enrolled in the University of Dubuque, where she earned bachelor's degrees in aviation management and flight operations, but her love for the skies ultimately took a backseat to her family and she took a 10-year break to raise her kids while working ground control support roles.

Five years ago, Sherrick joined Wisconsin Air Services as a limited-term employee — becoming the first woman to join the state's flight department.

'She has it'

Dan Johnson has been with the department for more than three decades and still recalls when Sherrick joined the agency's ranks.

Like most new hires, Sherrick was green, but Johnson said there was something about her that stood out.

"In the pilot world there’s a thing that we call ‘it,'" Johnson, 62, said. "You have it or you don’t, and there’s a lot of pilots who don’t. They want it but they struggle to have situational awareness, but she has it.”

One of Sherrick's most memorable early flights took place when she and Johnson were flying into Sturgeon Bay in the middle of a snowstorm. With low visibility, Sherrick had to "shoot an instrument approach," which entails landing the plane using only the tools within the cockpit.

“It was scary, but I knew that Dan, sitting next to me, had done this," Sherrick recalled. "He had done it day in and day out, so he’s comfortable, but I’m sitting there like, ‘Woah,’ and when I got on the ground it was one of those things where I said, ‘Did I just do that?’"

"She caught on really fast," Johnson said. "I’d put my family in an airplane with her.”

On the job

Over the next several years, Sherrick made countless flights for the state, including providing transport for Gov. Tony Evers, former Gov. Scott Walker, and former Gov. Tommy Thompson during his time as interim president of the University of Wisconsin System.

In early March, Sherrick, then a first officer, flew Evers to Duluth International Airport to attend a visit from President Joe Biden.

Arriving shortly before Air Force One touched down, Sherrick, who was 32 weeks pregnant with her third child at the time, was buttoning up the plane when a member of the U.S. Secret Service asked, "Who's the pregnant lady?"

"One of our security detail guys says, 'That's the governor's pilot,'" Sherrick said. "It was really funny to be on that kind of mission with all these men around me, essentially."

About a month ago, Sherrick became the first woman captain for a governor's flight when she flew Evers to the eastern side of the state where he met with local small business owners in Port Washington and Green Bay.

“It was a really cool feeling when I got on that aircraft and was like, ‘I’m the captain today,’” Sherrick recalled.

Evers recalled that Sherrick was "excited, but obviously she's always under control."

"She's obviously a very talented woman, and I was glad to be a part of that milestone," Evers said.

'Don't give up'

While Sherrick certainly doesn't seek out attention for her accomplishments, she said she hopes to inspire other women to join the aviation field, or any other male-dominated industry.

"I found my passion at a very early age and I struggled along the route, but I also had some people supporting me," said Sherrick, who is a founding member of the Women in Aviation — Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter. "I had to keep pushing at it and not quit until I got to a place like the state … don't give up until you find a place that values you as a person."

Next summer, Sherrick will begin training for the type of rating needed to become the first woman captain of the department's Beechcraft King Air 350, a twin turboprop engine aircraft.

Beyond that, Sherrick said one of her dreams is to have a woman as co-pilot.

“I would love to be able to have a flight with another female pilot and make it the first ever ‘unmanned’ flight for the state," she said.