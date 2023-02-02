Daniel Howell Jr. , a former Badger football player with two decades of experience in social services but a newcomer to electoral politics, is running for mayor as a write-in candidate.

“I love politics. I know politics. I love people. I love our city and I love our universities,” he said. “It is my duty as a strong leader to get into political offices and lead our city, state and country into right directions.”

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Scott Kerr, and Gloria Reyes have filed required paperwork for the race, which has a primary set for Feb. 21 and a general election on April 4.

Howell, 55, raised on Chicago’s South Side and then in Alliance, Ohio, was a highly recruited prep tight end and played for the Badgers from 1985 to 1990. He then held multiple jobs — many in social services — in Virginia, Ohio and Washington state before returning to Madison, where he worked as a case manager/program coordinator for nonprofit Porchlight Inc. and completed his bachelor’s degree in psychology in mid-December.

He said his top priorities are the fight against illegal drugs, support for law enforcement, building better opportunities for minorities, preparing youth for leadership roles, continuing economic development, stopping panhandling and getting real help for the homeless if they want it, and getting city parks in order. He also mentioned support for UW-Madison and keeping college students safe, strong communications and support for the city’s many communities and organizations.

“I know what I’m talking about and what people want because I’m just like them and don’t act smarter than everybody,” he said. “I’m not like most politicians and am going to always tell the truth whether you like it or not, whether it hurts or feels good. You will see me walking the streets daily and hanging out with my communities. I’m not going to make up excuses and always fight for my city.”

Howell said he missed the Jan. 3 deadline to file required paperwork and nominating signatures for the mayor’s race because in mid-December he was studying for final exams and his best friend died and he had to return home for the holidays and be with his friend’s family. As a newcomer, he was unaware of the filing deadline, he said. But he then registered as a write-in candidate.

So far, Howell is the lone registered write-in candidate for that contest, meaning the city will tally the votes for him. Others could register until noon on Feb. 17, the Friday before the primary, municipal clerk Eric Christianson said.

