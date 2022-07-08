Former Gov. Tommy Thompson endorses Tim Michels, slew of state lawmakers back Rebecca Kleefisch as primary nears

With the heated GOP primary just one month away, business owner Tim Michels on Friday received an endorsement from former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, who earlier this year mulled his own run for the seat.
Soon after Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp. who last month secured an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, announced his backing from Thompson, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch announced endorsements from more than 50 state lawmakers, including GOP leaders Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu.
"Tommy knows Wisconsin and Wisconsin knows Tommy," Michels said in a statement. "I am happy the governor who reformed welfare and developed the first school choice program in America is now on our team. We continue to gain momentum, but we are not done yet."
Thompson, who served four terms as governor, said in a statement "Wisconsin needs new leaders like Tim Michels who have experience to solve tough problems and make Wisconsin the greatest state in the nation."
"Tim will fight to make Wisconsin the best place to live, work and play just as I did when I was governor," Thompson added.
Also on Friday, Kleefisch announced endorsements from 58 Republican lawmakers in the state Senate and Assembly, who backed the former lieutenant governor for her stances on abortion, crime and taxes.
“As our governor, Rebecca Kleefisch will be a fearless fighter for the unborn," Rep. Donna Rozar, R-Marshfield, said in a statement. "I know she will stand up for the voiceless unborn and fight for moms so they can be successful both at work and at home."
Management consultant Kevin Nicholson dropped out of the race earlier this week. He has said he does not plan on endorsing anyone in the race.
Marquette Law School's June poll, the first to include Michels, who joined the race in late April, found that 27% of Republican primary voters support Michels, while 26% support Kleefisch. Nicholson received 10% of support from Republican primary voters, the same he received in April, while state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, saw his support drop slightly from 4% to 3%.
The poll has a margin of error of 6.3% among GOP primary voters, and 32% of respondents remain undecided, down from 46% of respondents in April.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term, in the Nov. 8 election.
Delegates attending the Republican Party of Wisconsin's annual convention earlier this year chose not to endorse a candidate in several statewide races, including for governor. The decision means the state party will not provide funding or resources to a preferred candidate until after a nominee is selected in the Aug. 9 primary.
While none of the gubernatorial candidates received enough votes to secure the party's endorsement, Kleefisch easily won the majority of votes, coming in just about six percentage points short of the 60% needed for an endorsement. Ramthun, Nicholson and Michels each received less than 6%.
1 of 9
Mandela Barnes
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic U.S. Senate frontrunner according to the Marquette Law School Poll, called for nationwide abortion protections and the abolition of the filibuster to achieve that goal.
“I firmly believe in every woman’s right to make decisions about her own body," he said in a statement. "Politicians have no right to put restrictions on that decision."
Barnes said he would vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, the leading effort to codify the right to an abortion nationwide.
The measure would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.
Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry also said he supports Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Women's Health Protection Act.
Speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court the night the majority draft opinion came out, Lasry warned such a decision would lead to an almost complete abortion ban in Wisconsin.
Polling second in the Democratic Senate primary according to the Marquette poll, Lasry said he supports the proposal that guarantees "a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship."
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only female top-tier Senate candidate, campaigned on codifying Roe before the leaked draft opinion made national headlines.
She "opposes abortion restrictions that endanger or punish women," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. She has also expressed support for the Women's Health Protection Act.
After the leak, Godlewski expressed frustration at Democrats' fruitless attempts to codify Roe and ran an ad blasting Johnson for supporting reversing a case that guaranteed abortion protections nationwide for nearly 50 years.
"Sarah believes these personal and complicated decisions should be left to women and their doctors," Abel said.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he would vote to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe if he were a U.S. senator after Politico broke the news about the leaked draft.
"A woman's right to choose is absolute. I trust women to make their own medical decisions," the Democratic Senate candidate said in a statement. "I have a 100% NARAL and Planned Parenthood voting record over three terms (2005-11) in the state Assembly — no one else in the field can match that."
Saying reproductive rights were on the ballot in November, Nelson also said he favors expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the court.
After the leak, Nelson said, "The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”
Soon after the Roe leak made national headlines, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition of 17 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still on the books but unenforceable since Roe, a resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban.
Still, he said he "will fight every day" for access to abortion and reproductive rights as long as he is governor.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, whom the Marquette poll shows is the clear Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, said she supports Wisconsin's law that bans abortion in almost every instance except for when the mother's life is at risk.
Asked during a Fox6 interview whether she would support additional exceptions for rape and incest, Kleefisch said she wouldn't because she doesn't "think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived."
She also said she hoped and prayed for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. In the past, Kleefisch said she would support a bill banning abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
Where Wisconsin's top 10 gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidates stand on abortion
Six months out from the November election, Republican and Democratic senatorial and gubernatorial candidates could hardly differ more on abortion policy.
