Former Gov. Tommy Thompson endorses Tim Michels, slew of state lawmakers back Rebecca Kleefisch as primary nears

With the heated GOP primary just one month away, business owner Tim Michels on Friday received an endorsement from former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, who earlier this year mulled his own run for the seat.

Soon after Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp. who last month secured an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, announced his backing from Thompson, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch announced endorsements from more than 50 state lawmakers, including GOP leaders Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu.

"Tommy knows Wisconsin and Wisconsin knows Tommy," Michels said in a statement. "I am happy the governor who reformed welfare and developed the first school choice program in America is now on our team. We continue to gain momentum, but we are not done yet."

Thompson, who served four terms as governor, said in a statement "Wisconsin needs new leaders like Tim Michels who have experience to solve tough problems and make Wisconsin the greatest state in the nation."

"Tim will fight to make Wisconsin the best place to live, work and play just as I did when I was governor," Thompson added.

Also on Friday, Kleefisch announced endorsements from 58 Republican lawmakers in the state Senate and Assembly, who backed the former lieutenant governor for her stances on abortion, crime and taxes.

“As our governor, Rebecca Kleefisch will be a fearless fighter for the unborn," Rep. Donna Rozar, R-Marshfield, said in a statement. "I know she will stand up for the voiceless unborn and fight for moms so they can be successful both at work and at home."

Management consultant Kevin Nicholson dropped out of the race earlier this week. He has said he does not plan on endorsing anyone in the race.

Marquette Law School's June poll, the first to include Michels, who joined the race in late April, found that 27% of Republican primary voters support Michels, while 26% support Kleefisch. Nicholson received 10% of support from Republican primary voters, the same he received in April, while state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, saw his support drop slightly from 4% to 3%.

The poll has a margin of error of 6.3% among GOP primary voters, and 32% of respondents remain undecided, down from 46% of respondents in April.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term, in the Nov. 8 election.

Delegates attending the Republican Party of Wisconsin's annual convention earlier this year chose not to endorse a candidate in several statewide races, including for governor. The decision means the state party will not provide funding or resources to a preferred candidate until after a nominee is selected in the Aug. 9 primary.

While none of the gubernatorial candidates received enough votes to secure the party's endorsement, Kleefisch easily won the majority of votes, coming in just about six percentage points short of the 60% needed for an endorsement. Ramthun, Nicholson and Michels each received less than 6%.