Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch sues elections commission over 2020 guidance

Former Lt. Gov. and 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch on Monday sued the state elections commission, seeking to suspend guidance the agency gave to local elections clerks that allowed them to use ballot drop boxes, consolidate polling places due to a worker shortage and refrain from sending poll workers into nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kleefisch’s lawsuit follows an October report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, which did not find any evidence of widespread fraud or abuse in the state’s 2020 election but did make 48 recommendations to the Legislature and commission to improve elections.

Kleefisch asked the court to immediately suspend the bipartisan commission’s “unlawful guidance and order the commission to follow the laws set by the people of Wisconsin through their legislature,” according to a statement.

“Wisconsinites are sick and tired of unelected bureaucrats intentionally ignoring the law,” Kleefisch said. “The lawsuit forces WEC to clean up their act prior to administering the 2022 election.”

Kleefisch filed the lawsuit directly with the Wisconsin Supreme Court, seeking to bypass the state’s lower courts. If the Supreme Court declines Kleefisch’s request, she could file it in circuit court.

Much of the Audit Bureau’s review noted instances where statutes do not make specific recommendations related to election matters, such as the use of ballot drop boxes or whether clerks can fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes. In other instances, the report found that the Elections Commission failed to create rules governing certain practices, such as the requirements for training voting deputies or election inspectors.

The Audit Bureau’s report found that state law “does not permit or prohibit” the use of ballot drop boxes and recommended that the commission create rules on the matter.

The lawsuit also alleges the commission broke the law in late March 2020 when it issued guidance allowing local clerks to consolidate polling places in the April 7 spring election. State law requires polling places to be established at least 30 days before an election, but cities like Milwaukee and Green Bay drastically reduced the number of polling places due to public health concerns and a lack of poll workers.

“If this Court finds that administrative rulemaking is required, this Court should order that rulemaking be done forthwith, so the candidates (and voters) have fair and timely notice of the rules pertaining to the 2020 elections,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit does not say what clerks should have done instead of consolidating polling places once it was known there would not be enough people to staff all polling locations. The Legislature did not convene last year to take up concerns raised over the pandemic’s overall impact on elections.

Poll workers

The lawsuit also references guidance issued last year by the commission directing clerks that they need not send poll workers into nursing homes to assist with absentee voting after many were turned away due to the pandemic. That decision was made in a public meeting in March 2020 but has since drawn criticism from several state Republicans after Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, a Republican, called for five members of the state Elections Commission — two Republican and three Democratic appointees — to be charged with crimes for waiving the special voting deputy requirement.

The Elections Commission has said the sheriff’s claims are misplaced and no crimes were committed. The commission waived the requirement in 2020 after it became clear the poll workers would not be allowed in many of the facilities to help voters cast their ballots due to the pandemic. The first vote was 6-0 and two subsequent votes were 5-1.

Despite the sheriff’s allegations that as many as eight residents at Mount Pleasant’s Ridgewood Care Center cast ballots in the 2020 election even though their families believed they did not have the capacity to vote, state law does not bar those with cognitive delays or disabilities from voting unless they have been deemed incompetent by a court and had their voting rights removed. An official with the investigation said last week one of those eight Ridgewood residents had been determined to be incompetent to vote.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in a Sunday interview with WKOW-TV‘s “Capital City Sunday” said state elections commissioners and Ridgewood staff should “probably” be criminally charged. Elections Commission spokesperson Riley Vetterkind said Monday the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

Several Republicans have taken aim at the commission and administrator Meagan Wolfe after the Audit Bureau’s report. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson recently told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that state lawmakers should bypass the governor and Elections Commission and oversee state elections.

In an interview Sunday on WISN-TV’s “Upfront,” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said he didn’t know if the GOP-led Legislature had a “legal opportunity” to take over federal elections in the state, as Johnson had suggested.

“I am not sure how that would be accomplished,” LeMahieu said. “We have a state agency for a reason — to look at nomination signatures, to help candidates along the way, and to make sure clerks around the state know how to administer elections. I think the Legislature unilaterally taking over elections, I’m not sure how that would work.”

Election probes

Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, whom Vos hired this summer to conduct a GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 election, said last week his probe will be expanded to also include the allegations made by Schmaling.

Gableman has not said when the investigation, which was originally planned to be finished by the end of October, will be complete. Gableman has been allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds for the effort.

Republican leaders in the state Senate last week subpoenaed the city of Madison seeking absentee ballot certificates returned in the 2020 election — documents the city refused to hand over to the Audit Bureau earlier this year. The subpoena is part of another investigation into the election, specifically related to the Audit Bureau’s October report.

Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said in a letter to the Audit Bureau on Friday that audit officials could either inspect election documents one at a time or be sworn in as election officials. Witzel-Behl said the two scenarios would align with federal and state law, which gives election officials authority over the custody of election documents.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Four voters out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots have been charged with fraud.

