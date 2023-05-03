Former Milwaukee County Clerk Joseph Czarnezki has been tapped by Gov. Tony Evers to fill the Wisconsin Elections Commission's Democratic seat formerly held by Julie Glancey.

Evers' spokesperson Britt Cudaback confirmed Tuesday that Czarnezki will fill the vacant seat. Glancey, 72, announced on Friday she would be stepping down on Monday to allow someone with more recent experience as a clerk to join the bipartisan agency.

Czarnezki will serve the remainder of Glancey's term, which is set to expire in 2026.

Czarnezki told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he plans to lean on his experience as a former county clerk in the new role and hopes to preserve ballot access for all Wisconsin voters.

"I think it's important that everyone who is eligible to vote in the state of Wisconsin has a chance to register to vote, cast a ballot and have that ballot counted," he told the Journal Sentinel.

Czarnezki earned a bachelor's degree in economics and political science, as well as a master's in political science with an emphasis in public administration, from UW-Milwaukee, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was elected to the state Assembly in 1980 and re-elected in 1982. He was later elected to the state Senate in 1983 and re-elected twice in 1984 and 1988. Czarnezki was elected Milwaukee County Clerk in 2008 and 2012 and served on the Milwaukee County Board from 2020 to 2022.

Glancey was appointed to the commission in 2016 by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker to fill one of the agency’s three Democratic seats.

A former Sheboygan County clerk, Glancey was one of the first members of the commission, which Walker and Republican lawmakers created to replace the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board.

The elections commission is made up of three Democratic and three Republican appointees and is tasked with a wide range of election-administration responsibilities, including issuing guidance to local clerks, ensuring election accuracy and maintaining the statewide voter registration database.

