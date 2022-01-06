Former US Rep. Sean Duffy not running for governor despite Trump's request

Former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who was urged last year by former President Donald Trump to run for governor, will not be making a gubernatorial bid this year.
Duffy, a Republican who resigned in 2019 after serving about eight years in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District after learning that his ninth child had a heart condition, told conservative radio host Jay Weber on Thursday that he would not be running for governor in the upcoming midterm election. The announcement leaves former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch as the most prominent Republican in the race seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term.
"Hopefully I'm not riding off into the sunset," said Duffy, 50, who also said he will not run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who has yet for announce if he plans to seek another term.
"If an opportunity presents itself, I'd like to come back and partake in Wisconsin politics," he added.
While Duffy had not indicated any formal plans to run for governor, Trump in October called on the retired congressman to enter Wisconsin's 2022 gubernatorial race. Property records show that Duffy sold his Wausau home in September and the former congressman lists New Jersey as his state of residence.
"He would be fantastic!," Trump said at the time. "A champion athlete, Sean loves the people of Wisconsin, and would be virtually unbeatable. His wife, Rachel, is likewise an incredible person."
Duffy did not weigh in on Trump's comments at the time.
Duffy, who was featured on MTV's "The Real World," is a former lumberjack athlete who served as a special prosecutor and Ashland County district attorney. On MTV, he met his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy.
Duffy came into office on the Tea Party wave of 2010 and has become an avid Trump supporter.
A handful of other Republicans are poised to face Kleefisch in the August 9 primary. Former U.S. Marine Kevin Nicholson, a Republican who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2018, has said he will either run for governor or U.S. Senate but is awaiting a decision from Johnson on his 2022 plans.
