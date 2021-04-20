Foxconn to receive $80 million, not $3 billion, under new deal with Wisconsin

Foxconn Technology Group would receive $80 million — not $3 billion — in state tax dollars under a new deal between Wisconsin and the Taiwan-based company for a downsized manufacturing facility in Racine County once touted by President Donald Trump as "the eighth wonder of the world."
The amended contract would reduce the potential taxpayer subsidy for Foxconn by $2.77 billion, or about 97%, but also result in the creation of only 1,454 jobs, or about a tenth of the 13,000 in the original contract.
Wisconsin and company officials have been negotiating a new agreement for more than a year after the state told Foxconn it was not eligible for state aid because the ongoing project in Mount Pleasant no longer matches what was originally agreed to in 2017. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.'s board of directors approved the new agreement on Tuesday.
“When I ran to be governor, I made a promise to work with Foxconn to cut a better deal for our state — the last deal didn’t work for Wisconsin, and that doesn’t work for me,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. “Today I’m delivering on that promise with an agreement that treats Foxconn like any other business and will save taxpayers $2.77 billion, protect the hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure investments the state and local communities have already made, and ensure there’s accountability for creating the jobs promised.”
While the new deal comes with considerably fewer tax dollars, it also provides Foxconn with more flexibility.
Under the new agreement, which is similar to other performance-based incentive packages provided to companies by the state, Foxconn can earn tax incentives without specific requirements on what the company produces as long as it meets hiring and capital investment targets. The contract also memorializes the potential for future investment and added tax incentives from the state.
"With this flexibility also comes the predictability and stability to know that Foxconn’s material contributions in Wisconsin will be recognized by the State as benchmarks are achieved year-over-year," the company said in a statement.
The new agreement also allows the state to recover 100% of incentives paid to the company in the event of default.
WEDC Secretary Melissa Hughes said the amended contract will also help the state's economic recovery from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The agreement provides the opportunity to be responsive to the marketplace that a modern, forward-looking company like Foxconn needs to pursue innovation," Hughes said. "At the same time, by right-sizing the contract, our state is in a position where we can ensure that all businesses — everywhere — have the resources they need to grow and prosper."
Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, and Sen. Dan Feyen, R-Fond du Lac, both members of the WEDC board of directors, described the new contract as beneficial for both the company and state taxpayers.
“This project and commitment to our state is a transformational opportunity for our Wisconsin, and I am proud to support these family supporting jobs," Feyen said in a statement.
Original contract scrapped
Under Foxconn's original contract, signed in late 2017 by former Gov. Scott Walker, the company was slated to receive as much as $2.85 billion in state credits over 15 years — along with $150 million in sales tax breaks. Other state and local incentives brought the total to $4 billion.
However, the Mount Pleasant project was later downsized to Generation 6, which would manufacture small screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices.
As a result, state officials told the company more than a year ago it would not be eligible for tax credits because the project has changed drastically from what was agreed to in the existing contract and a new agreement would be necessary.
The state again told the company last October that it would not receive state tax credits until a new agreement is reached. The company later challenged that decision, while officials continued to negotiate a new contract.
In addition, Foxconn officials last year began hinting at the possibility of building electric vehicles and manufacturer Fisker announced in February a partnership with Foxconn to build vehicles. Last month, company chairman Young Liu said the Wisconsin factory was in the running, along with one in Mexico, to be Foxconn’s North American electric vehicle production hub — although no formal decisions have been made.
According to Foxconn, terms in the amended agreement are based on Foxconn's projections for "digital infrastructure hardware products" through 2025.
"As Foxconn’s business partners and customers, who include many of the world’s leading consumer electronics brands, evaluate their supply chain sources for secure, reliable, and US-manufactured products, Foxconn is strategically positioned within Mount Pleasant to make Wisconsin one of the — if not the — largest manufacturer of data infrastructure hardware in the United States," according to the company statement.
So far, Foxconn has not received any state dollars, but the project in Mount Pleasant already has cost the state more than $200 million in state and local road improvements, sales and use tax exemptions, grants to local governments and for worker training and employment. Foxconn officials estimate the company has invested $900 million in the state.
This story will be updated.