From the brink of disaster to a future of optimism for Parched Eagle Brewpub

For Goronson, the past six years have been an evolution for his Parched Eagle Brewpub.

Room to grow

The business was founded in an out-of-the-way strip mall along Highway M in the town of Westport in 2015. But two years later, Goronson downsized the business to open a second location on East Washington Avenue. The new site, where Goronson has set up his brewing operation in the basement, has allowed the business to grow.

Luckily, Goronson closed his Westport tasting room in October 2019, just five months before the start of the pandemic. In February 2020, he had his best month ever. He’s hoping that kind of business returns sooner rather than later.

“It all depends on what happens with the pandemic and people getting vaccinated,” said Goronson, who is open only four days a week. “The pandemic made us leaner out of necessity, but there’s a lot of cause for optimism. Our regulars (customers) really saved us.”