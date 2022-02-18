Gableman asks court again to jail mayors if they don't comply with newest petition

After stating last month he’s not trying to jail mayors, the Republican-appointed investigator tasked with reviewing Wisconsin’s 2020 election filed another petition Friday that would do just that to the mayors of Madison and Green Bay — and now a list of city and election staff — if they don’t comply with a lengthy list of demands.

Conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman on Friday filed yet another petition in Waukesha County Circuit Court against the two mayors, this time adding Racine Mayor Cory Mason, the city clerks from Madison and Green Bay, staff from the Wisconsin Elections Commission and city of Milwaukee employees.

The petition seeks emails, voting machine information and other election-related documents. If the city staff, election workers and mayors fail to provide the documents and attend depositions, Gableman is again asking the courts to “order the respondents to be incarcerated until such time as they comply.”

The petition is largely the same as the one filed in December against Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. The primary difference is the additional respondents.

In a January memo, the attorney representing Gableman told the court that his intent was to force the mayors to testify, not jail them.

But Rhodes-Conway doesn’t see it that way. She said Friday night that Gableman’s “’investigation’ has once again gone off the rails.”

“After saying he wanted to arrest me, then saying he didn’t, Gableman once again is asking the courts to arrest me and eight other public officials,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It’s an awfully bold move for someone we don’t even know is authorized to conduct an investigation.”

The others listed in the latest petition include Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl, Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys, Wisconsin Elections Commission chair Ann Jacobs, Wisconsin Elections Commission employee Sarah Linske, state Division of Enterprise Technology director Trina Zanow, and city of Milwaukee employees Hannah Bubacz and David Henke.

It’s unclear what prompted the latest petition, but the document states that Linske, Zanow, Henke, Bubacz and Jacobs failed to appear at recent depositions to testify.

“At least in our case, and I believe the other municipalities, we were told that nobody needed to show up for the deposition,” Madison City Attorney Michael Haas said.

The petition also states that the Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to provide the documents required in a subpoena.

Gableman issued subpoenas in October seeking election records from the state’s five largest cities and demanding their mayors submit to questioning, even though mayors don’t play any role in conducting elections.

He later backed off those subpoenas, but in early December filed petitions in Waukesha County asking that the county sheriff force Rhodes-Conway and Genrich to answer his questions under the October subpoenas. Those petitions, called writs of attachment, can lead to jail for people who are found in contempt for not complying with a subpoena.

Among the demands in the petition are lists of people who were “deactivated” as a voter, a list of serial numbers of computers or other electronic devices used in the election, and any emails concerning the election from nearly 50 different people and organizations.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has allocated $676,000 in taxpayer money for the Gableman-led, one-party review of the election, which is focused on some of the procedures voters and clerks relied on in casting and processing ballots. Vos has said the review could cost more, and he has not said when it might be finished or what additional expenses might accrue.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Similarly, reviews of the election by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found no evidence of widespread fraud, but did lead to recommendations on how elections can be improved.

An analysis by The Associated Press found only 31 potential cases of voter fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 election, which represents less than 0.15% of Biden’s margin of victory. In 26 of the 31 cases, prosecutors declined to bring charges after conducting a review.

