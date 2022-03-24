Gableman attorney says 2020 decertification is impossible weeks after his client suggested it

An attorney for the former Supreme Court justice undertaking a review of the 2020 election said decertifying the 2020 election is no longer possible, just weeks after his client suggested to the same lawmakers that the Legislature consider it.
James Bopp, who represents GOP-appointed special counsel Michael Gableman in a public records lawsuit, said legislators had the authority to intervene between the election and Jan. 6, 2021, the day Congress counted the Electoral College votes.
"You had the authority in late November," Bopp said before the Assembly elections committee. "If you felt that the election was so corrupt ... You could have intervened."
But past Jan. 6, 2021, Bopp said, lawmakers had "no mechanism, no provision, no anything that would have any practical legal effect.”
Bopp said the only way for President Joe Biden to leave office would be through his death, resignation, impeachment or disability under the 25th Amendment.
People are also reading…
His statements come a week after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who hired Gableman, met with decertification proponents in a closed-door meeting. After his meeting, Vos said the election can’t be decertified but nevertheless expressed a belief that there had been “widespread fraud” in 2020.
Vos on Tuesday said he might rescind subpoenas issued to mayors and election officials as part of the Gableman's 2020 election review, but only so that a Republican attorney general elected in November could file criminal charges.
Three weeks ago, Gableman told the Assembly elections committee that the Legislature “ought to take a very hard look” at decertifying the state’s presidential election — something experts say is a legal and constitutional impossibility.
Gableman's review was the latest to fall short of proving widespread fraud. Gableman claimed 100% of registered voters in Dane and Milwaukee county nursing homes cast absentee ballots in 2020, insinuating at least some of those votes had to have been cast fraudulently by others. But a closer look by the Wisconsin State Journal found only one nursing home where all 12 registered voters cast ballots; turnout among all the others ranged from 42% to 91%.
Some have conflated policies or decisions on election administration that they opposed or which weren’t explicitly authorized in state law with fraud, even though some of the practices were consistent with past elections, were approved by government bodies in open session or were found to be legal by a court.
Those include grants from the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life to help cover the cost of conducting an election during a pandemic. While the grants went to about 214 municipalities, including many that went for Trump, the bulk of the money went to the state’s five largest cities, which turned out strongly for Joe Biden. Multiple courts have ruled the grants were legal. The grants were also not denied to any municipalities that requested them.
Election deniers also have called for jailing members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission for advising local clerks they could fix minor errors on ballot envelopes and use ballot drop boxes, which aren’t addressed in state law. The measures were approved by both Democratic and Republican members of the commission.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
“To put it simply, we did not break the law,” the chair of the Elections Commission said.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…
The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.