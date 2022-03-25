Gableman attorney says 2020 election decertification is impossible weeks after his client suggested it

An attorney for the former state Supreme Court justice undertaking a review of the 2020 election said decertifying the election is no longer possible, just weeks after his client suggested to the same lawmakers that the Legislature consider the move.

James Bopp, who represents GOP special counsel Michael Gableman in a public records lawsuit, said legislators had the authority to intervene between the election and Jan. 6, 2021, the day Congress counted the Electoral College votes.

“You had the authority in late November,” Bopp told the Assembly elections committee. “If you felt that the election was so corrupt … you could have intervened.”

But past Jan. 6, 2021, Bopp said, lawmakers had “no mechanism, no provision, no anything that would have any practical legal effect.”

Bopp said the only way for President Joe Biden to leave office would be through his death, resignation, impeachment or disability under the 25th Amendment.

His statements come a week after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who hired Gableman, met with decertification proponents in a closed-door meeting. After his meeting, Vos said the election can’t be decertified but nevertheless made the baseless claim that there had been “widespread fraud” in 2020.

Vos on Tuesday said he might rescind subpoenas issued to mayors and election officials as part of Gableman’s election review, but only to allow a Republican attorney general, if one is elected in November, to file criminal charges.

Three weeks ago, Gableman told the Assembly elections committee that the Legislature “ought to take a very hard look” at decertifying the state’s presidential election — something that has long been understood to be legally and constitutionally impossible.

Gableman’s review was the latest to fall short of proving widespread fraud. At the same meeting, Gableman claimed 100% of registered voters in Dane and Milwaukee county nursing homes cast absentee ballots in 2020, suggesting at least some of those votes had to have been cast fraudulently due to some of the voters’ frailty and impaired cognitive capabilities.

But a closer look by the Wisconsin State Journal found only one nursing home where all 12 registered voters cast ballots; turnout among all the others ranged from 42% to 91%.

Some have conflated policies or decisions on election administration that they opposed or which weren’t explicitly authorized in state law with fraud, even though some of the practices were consistent with past elections, were approved by government bodies in open session or were found to be legal by a court.

Those include grants from the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life to help cover the cost of conducting an election during a pandemic. While the grants went to about 214 municipalities, including many that went for Trump, the bulk of the money went to the state’s five largest cities, which turned out strongly for Joe Biden. Multiple courts have ruled the grants were legal. The grants were also not denied to any municipalities that requested them.

Election deniers also have called for jailing members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission for advising local clerks they could fix minor errors on ballot envelopes and use ballot drop boxes, which aren’t addressed in state law. The measures were approved by both Democratic and Republican members of the commission.

