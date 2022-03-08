Gableman attorney says new contract reached for ongoing review of 2020 election

The attorney for Michael Gableman said Tuesday the former state Supreme Court justice has reached a new agreement with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for his ongoing review of the 2020 election — though details on the cost or scope of the amended contract have not been provided.

Gableman's attorney James Bopp said an amended contract was signed earlier in the morning and would be filed with the court by the end of the day while providing oral arguments before Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington. Gableman, who was hired by Vos, R-Rochester, last summer at a cost of $676,000 in taxpayer funds, had been operating under a previous contract that expired at the end of last year. Gableman said last week he believed he was continuing to operate under a "legally enforceable contract," but added negotiations on an extension were ongoing.

"It should be executed by the end of the day," Bopp said. "As we sit here today, our view is we have a contract.”

Vos' office did not immediately respond to a request for a copy of the agreement Tuesday and Bopp did not provide specifics on the new contract including its cost, scope or timeline.

Bopp's comments were made at a hearing on a case brought by liberal watchdog group American Oversight regarding public records requests made last year for documents related to the ongoing review.

Remington ruled in the case last week that Vos and Gableman "arbitrarily and capriciously" denied or delayed access to about 700 pages of records and ordered those documents to be released. Remington affirmed that ruling Tuesday, stating that he has no intention to undermine the review, but added the documents in question are "much to-do about nothing" and Gableman is bound by the state's public records law.

"I read them forward and backward, up, down and back and forth and based on my knowledge, training and experience, there’s nothing here," Remington said of the records. "Upon my careful review, I can find no documents in this pile of papers that, if released, would undermine the investigation.”

"These documents do not support the argument that there has been an investigation, much less the conclusions that have been made by the Office of Special Counsel," Remington added.

Bopp argued on Tuesday that releasing those documents "can reveal the direction and focus of the investigation" and would make it easy for the public to identify those involved in the probe.

“When a quarterback passes to a wide receiver he doesn’t telegraph the pass," Bopp said. "That’s exactly what we’re talking about here.”

Remington ruled that Gableman had no basis for withholding the public records, which the former state Supreme Court justice requested to keep secret as they pertained to "strategic information to our investigation," according to court documents.

Remington also ordered Vos, Gableman and the Assembly to each pay $1,000 in damages to American Oversight and cover the group's legal fees — costs that could very well fall on taxpayers. Remington's ruling is likely to be appealed.

The case is one of three public records lawsuits filed by American Oversight against Gableman, Vos, his attorney Steve Fawcett and Assembly Chief Clerk Ted Blazel.

The records, which have also been requested by several news outlets including the Wisconsin State Journal, pertain to Gableman's ongoing review of the 2020 election, which focuses on a number of things including election administration, guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission and private election grants provided to cities to administer the presidential election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These are the public's records," American Oversight attorney Christa Westerberg said. "The public is paying for them and the public is paying for this investigation.”

Westerberg also questioned why the records were being withheld after Gableman made public comments on his review at a Wisconsin Republican Party meeting and in a Monday night interview on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight.

In roughly four-minute discussion, Gableman and Carlson shared multiple inaccuracies and unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 presidential election, including unfounded claims of 100% voter turnout at several Wisconsin nursing homes and that cities taking money from Center for Tech and Civil Life, the nonprofit heavily funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, to administer the election amounted to bribery.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 72 counties, including many solidly won by Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

Gableman's ongoing review has drawn bipartisan criticism with a growing number of lawmakers, including a handful of Republicans, calling for the probe to be shut down.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. A review by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud and multiple court rulings have also found no evidence of irregularities.

Gableman last week presented to the Assembly committee on elections is second interim report from his review. He also suggested the Legislature decertify the results of the 2020 election, which experts and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have described as a legal and constitutional impossibility — and something Vos has staunchly opposed, despite growing pressure from far-right conservatives.

Gableman also called for the "elimination and dismantling" of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, based largely on guidance the agency provided in 2020 to not send poll workers to nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vos also has opposed dismantling the agency he was a key player in creating less than seven years ago.

Racine Journal Times reporter Adam Rogan contributed to this report.

