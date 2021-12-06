Gableman contracts lawyers to fight AG lawsuit against election subpoenas

Michael Gableman is paying his top lawyer $450 an hour to battle Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's effort to prevent the former state Supreme Court justice's request for a private interview with the state's top election official as part of his GOP-ordered probe into Wisconsin's 2020 election.

New documents released over the weekend by liberal watchdog group American Oversight include a contract Gableman signed in November with Indiana lawyers James Bopp Jr., and Courtney Turner Milbank at an hourly rate of $450 and $250, respectively. The contract was signed on Nov. 17 by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who earlier this year hired Gableman to conduct the one-party probe. It also includes the hiring of Wisconsin lawyer Michael Dean and former state Sen. David Craig — at an hourly rate of $275 and $175, respectively — to serve as local counsel in the case.

The case in question relates to subpoenas Gableman issued earlier this year seeking in-person meetings with the mayors in Wisconsin's five largest cities and Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe. Gableman later backed off on that request, but Kaul, who is representing Wolfe and the WEC, filed for a restraining order barring Gableman from seeking interviews outside of a public legislative meeting. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Dec. 23.

Gableman last week asked the Waukesha County Circuit Court, which plans to take up the matter on Dec. 22, to compel Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to meet with him. An outside attorney for Genrich said Gableman's maneuver isn't legal to compel testimony and wasn't filed in the correct court.

Court decisions and a recount have affirmed President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to win Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

Gableman's probe is focused on some of the procedures voters and clerks relied on in casting and processing ballots and funding provided to Wisconsin cities by Chicago nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life last year for administering last year's election.

There was nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 70 counties, including many in areas solidly won by Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

While Wisconsin's largest cities received two to four times more money, per capita, than smaller municipalities, a Wisconsin State Journal review in October found Republican and Democratic areas alike used the money to pay election workers and to purchase voting equipment, personal protective equipment, ballot drop boxes and other items designed to make voting easier and safer during a pandemic.

Vos has allocated nearly $680,000 in taxpayer money for the investigation.

In the newly released records, Gableman said about $376,000 was appropriated to the investigation at the end of August and his team had spent about $175,500 at that point.

