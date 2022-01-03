Gableman issues new subpoenas to elections commission, Madison as part of election review

Former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman, who was hired last year by legislative Republicans to conduct a review of Wisconsin's 2020 election, has issued new subpoenas with officials with the state elections commission and city of Madison seeking emails, voting machine information and other election-related documents.

The latest round of subpoenas, which were first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, come as Dane County Circuit Court Judge Rhonda Lanford weighs whether or not Gableman has the authority to demand a private, in-person interview with Wisconsin elections administrator Meagan Wolfe. Lanford plans to issue a decision by Jan. 10 on the case, which stems from Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s October request for a restraining order against subpoenas issued by Gableman seeking election-related documents and the Wolfe interview.

Copies of the latest subpoenas, dated Dec. 28 and filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission's Democratic chairperson Ann Jacobs and Madison city officials, demand testimony and a wide swath of records including emails, internet logs and individual voter information.

Madison city attorney Michael Haas said city officials were unable to comment Monday on the subpoenas, which were received last Wednesday.

Gableman also demands records related to Dominion Voting Systems machines, though the city of Madison does not use those machines.

The subpoenas also request any records of payments from several nonprofit groups, including the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which is funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Republicans, including Gableman, have targeted CTCL funds as unfairly increasing turnout in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, including many in areas solidly won by Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has allocated $676,000 in taxpayer money for the one-party investigation, which is focused on some of the procedures voters and clerks relied on in casting and processing ballots. Vos has said the investigation is now expected to carry over into next year and could cost more, though he has not said when the review might be finished or what additional expenses might accrue.

Vos’ spokesperson Angela Joyce said an update was not available last week on if and when Vos will amend the current contract with Gableman, which was set to expire last Friday.

In addition to the widening scope of Gableman's probe, mounting court battles could also lengthen the review's timeline.

A Waukesha County judge last month scheduled a hearing for Jan. 21 on Gableman’s request that the Waukesha County sheriff compel the mayors of Madison and Green Bay to meet with him or else face possible jail time.

Gableman had initially requested interviews with mayors and city clerks in five cities — a demand he later rescinded. But in a legal filing in Waukesha County, Gableman asked for an order compelling Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich to comply with an Oct. 22 legislative subpoena.

Reviews of the election by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found no evidence of widespread fraud, but did lead to recommendations on how elections can be improved. The commission earlier this month took the first steps for administrative rules on a number of issues raised in the Audit Bureau report, including rules for ballot drop boxes and what missing information clerks can fill in on absentee ballot envelopes.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

An analysis by The Associated Press found only 31 potential cases of voter fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 election, which represents less than 0.15% of Biden’s margin of victory.

