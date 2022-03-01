Gableman recommends decertifying 2020 election, a measure attorneys say is impossible

Citing claims that some nursing home residents cast ballots without knowing what they were doing, and repeating complaints about grants from a liberal organization to help administer the 2020 election, the former state Supreme Court justice leading a GOP review into the 2020 election said Tuesday the Legislature "ought to take a very hard look" at decertifying the state's presidential election — something experts say is a legal and constitutional impossibility.

Speaking before the Assembly elections committee, Gableman pointed to the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission's guidance issued in 2020 by the commission directing clerks that they need not send poll workers into nursing homes to assist with absentee voting after many were turned away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gableman called for the "elimination and dismantling" of the agency, which Republican lawmakers created in 2016.

Gableman released a new 136-page "interim report" from his ongoing review, which reiterates several GOP criticisms of the state's presidential election, including that millions of dollars of private grants allocated to cities to administer the election amid the pandemic constituted bribery — a claim that has been tossed out by courts.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but made several recommendations for improvements.

“This circus has long surpassed being a mere embarrassment for our state," Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. "From the beginning, it has never been a serious or functioning effort, it has lacked public accountability and transparency, and it has been a colossal waste of taxpayer dollars."

"Any mere condemnation of this effort rings hollow — it has to end," Evers added. "Enough is enough. Republicans in the Legislature have always had the ability to end this effort, and I call on them to do so today.”

The report notes that its purpose is not to challenge the state's presidential certification process, but an appendix does "sketch how that might be done." Republican lawmakers and legislative attorneys have repeatedly said overturning the election would be illegal and impossible.

"It is clear that the Wisconsin Legislature could lawfully take steps to decertify electors in any Presidential election, for example in light of violations of state election law that did or likely could have affected the outcome of the election," according to the report, which also notes that such an action would not have any legal consequence or impact on the presidential election.

"It would not, for example, change who the current President is," according to the report.

UW-Madison political science professor and elections administration expert Kenneth Mayer said Gableman's claim that the Legislature can overturn an election after it's certified is false.

“Even if the legislature did pass some sort of ‘decertification’ now it would have no legal effect,” he said. “Once the Electors have cast their ballots, and they have been counted in Congress, that’s the end of it.”

Mayer added that the report is chock-full of false claims and inflammatory charges.

“It isn’t even correct about the requirements of Wisconsin law,” he said. “It’s just shameful.”

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, a Republican who has repeatedly rejected efforts to overturn the 2020 election, tweeted that he "will not be part of any effort, and will do everything possible to stop any effort, to put politicians in charge of deciding who wins or loses elections."

“In a world where partisan divides are deep & seemingly anything can be justified as long as it results in retaining power, handing authority to partisan politicians to determine if election fraud exists would be the end of our republic as we know it," said Steineke, who is not seeking another term this fall.

Gableman also indicated that his review, for which Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has allocated $676,000 in taxpayer money, is far from complete. The review was originally planned to be completed last fall but failed to meet several deadlines, which Republican leaders attributed to ongoing court battles.

"This is an important topic and there is a lot left to do and I will be back," Gableman said.

Gableman's eight-month review of the 2020 election has been plagued by legal challenges against multiple subpoenas issued by the former state Supreme Court justice.

The conservative Thomas More Society plans to release on Tuesday its own private review of the 2020 election.

The separate review was conducted on behalf of the Wisconsin Voter Alliance, one of a handful of groups that unsuccessfully sued to overturn the results of the state’s 2020 presidential election. The organization shares office space in Brookfield with Gableman, according to lease documents, and the group’s president Ron Heuer is a member of Gableman’s team.

The organization claims to identify “multiple violations of election law by the state officials,” and the report’s findings are corroborated by Gableman’s review, according to a statement.

Gableman contends that the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life sought to boost turnout in areas more likely to go for Biden, and in taking grant money from the group, the governments of Wisconsin’s five largest, Democratic-leaning cities effectively took part in that partisan get-out-the-vote effort.

In doing so, Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay engaged in election bribery, he alleges, pointing to a part of state statute that says “anything of value,” such as money, cannot be used to “induce any elector” to “go to or refrain from going to the polls” or “vote or refrain from voting.”

His report also points to provisions in CTCL and the cities’ Wisconsin Safe Voting Plan, which among other things, encourages the use of ballot drop boxes and reaching out to “historically disenfranchised” voters such as racial minorities and the poor, “which not-coincidentally, matched that of the Biden-voter profile.”

A Wisconsin State Journal review of the CTCL grants found that the five cities received from two to four times more money, per capita, than smaller cities.

At the same time, no community that asked for money from the group was denied, with communities in 39 of the state's 72 counties receiving grants, including ones won by Trump.

A state Legislative Audit Bureau survey also found that drop boxes were common across Wisconsin, appearing in from 24 to 54 municipalities in each of seven different regions of the state, including in the northeast and northwest where former President Donald Trump won the vast majority of counties.

The state’s anti-election bribery law also specifies other things that also cost money that also are aimed at helping people vote but don’t constitute bribery, such as political nominating conventions, giving employees paid time off to vote, and driving people to the polls.

The Audit Bureau's report provided the basis for a slew of election-related bills passed earlier this year by the GOP-led Legislature, including measures to give the Legislature more control over guidance issued by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, limit who could claim "indefinitely confined" status and allow lawmakers to cut funding for the state elections commission when it's deemed not to have complied with state election laws.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is expected to veto most, if not all, of the bills.

Vos has said Gableman's report could lead to additional bills, but the Assembly held it's final session of the year last week so it's unlikely those will be discussed before the 2022 midterms.

Gableman made a baseless claim at a pro-Trump rally in 2020 that the election in Wisconsin had been stolen by bureaucrats, and he has met with and hired people for his review who formerly worked for Trump and espoused conspiracy theories about the election.

State Journal reporters Alexander Shur and Chris Rickert contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1