Gableman seeks to jail mayors of Madison, Green Bay if they don't meet for election probe

The retired state Supreme Court justice heading the GOP-ordered probe into Wisconsin's 2020 election has sought to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay if the two officials do not meet with him.

Retired state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. R-Rochester, earlier this year to conduct the probe into how the November election was conducted, had initially requested interviews with mayors and city clerks in five cities — a demand Gableman later backed off.

In court documents filed in Waukesha County Circuit Court this week, first reported by PBS Wisconsin, Gableman said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich refused to meet with him on Nov. 15. Gableman said the mayors have not met with him or provided reasoning. The court documents do not show up on the state's online database.

Gableman has asked the court, which plans to take up the matter on Dec. 22, to compel the two mayors to meet with him.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has dismissed Gableman's probe as a "fake investigation" and has sought a restraining order barring Gableman from seeking interviews outside of a public legislative meeting. A hearing on Kaul's lawsuit is scheduled for Dec. 23.

Speaking before the state Assembly Campaigns and Elections Committee on Wednesday, Gableman said he filed lawsuits that would allow him to seize city documents from Genrich and Rhodes-Conway although Madison City Attorney Michael Haas said Wednesday he hadn't heard anything about them.

During Wednesday's meeting, Gableman accused the Wisconsin Elections Commission, its administrator Meagan Wolfe, Genrich and Rhodes-Conway of “coverups” for refusing to cooperate with his probe.

“Why go through all this legal evasion, maneuvering and expense unless they do not want the public to know what they have done?” he said.

Vos has allocated nearly $680,000 in taxpayer money for the one-party investigation, which is focused on some of the procedures voters and clerks relied on in casting and processing ballots. Although some have raised the prospect of fraud, no claims of large-scale cheating have been substantiated, and the investigation, so far at least, is not seeking to review any ballots.

Gableman's investigation largely focuses on how the 2020 election was carried out, with a specific focus on grants the Center for Tech and Civic Life provided to the state's five largest cities.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Biden defeated Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Four voters out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots have been charged with fraud.

