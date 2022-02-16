Gableman withdraws election subpoena to immigration rights group

Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has withdrawn his subpoena seeking emails and other communications from an immigration rights group as part of the GOP-ordered review of Wisconsin's 2020 election.

Gableman, who was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, last summer at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers to look into how the 2020 election was conducted, sent a letter Wednesday to attorneys for the organization indicating the subpoenas should be considered "as moot."

"We will take no action to compel or enforce those subpoenas for documents or in person testimony," Gableman's attorney Clinton Lancaster wrote in the letter, which was provided to the Wisconsin State Journal. "We do not intend to issue any further subpoenas to these organizations or people at this time."

Voces de la Frontera Action went to court last month seeking to block Gableman's subpoena, which sought emails and other communications related to the 2020 election, as well as information about the group's finances and contacts with government officials and other nonprofits.

The organization issued a statement Wednesday celebrating "Gableman's unconditional surrender."

"These arbitrary subpoenas are a baseless partisan effort from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the far-right to spread lies about the 2020 election to undermine the will of Wisconsin voters and attack the freedom to vote for people of color in future elections," Voces de la Frontera Action executive director Christine Neumann-Ortiz said. "The subpoenas were part of Vos' sham review that has been marked by lies, incompetence, buffoonery, and secrecy."

Gableman has previously demanded documents and/or interviews with the mayors of Wisconsin's five largest cities, the state's top elections official, the chair of the state elections commission and members of Gov. Tony Evers' administration, as well as two companies that make vote-counting systems, Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems.

Attorneys for Nebraska-based Election Systems & Software told Gableman last month the organization would not comply with the subpoena, which they called a "quintessential fishing expedition."

The growing list of subpoenas has led to a plethora of legal battles over the one-party review.

Gableman made a baseless claim at a pro-Donald Trump rally in 2020 that the election in Wisconsin had been stolen by bureaucrats, and he has met with and hired people for his investigation who formerly worked for Trump and espoused conspiracy theories about the election.

Biden defeated Trump by about 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. A recount, multiple court challenges and an in-depth review of election processes have revealed no evidence of widespread fraud.

