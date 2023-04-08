Residents of northeastern Wisconsin, or those looking to call friends and family in more than a dozen communities, may want to start memorizing 274 as a new area code to dial when making phone calls.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced Friday the new 274 area code will serve as an additional overlay code for the geographical region covered by the existing 920 area code, which is expected to run out of assignable prefixes, or the three numbers dialed after the area code, by the first quarter of 2024.

The new area code will be in service starting May 5 and will be used to provide telephone numbers to new customers in several communities, including Appleton, Beaver Dam, Berlin, Fond du Lac, Fort Atkinson, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Oshkosh, Ripon, Sheboygan, Sturgeon Bay and Watertown. All current customers will retain their existing telephone numbers.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator, a neutral third-party area code relief planner, will assign 274 area codes once all 920 area codes have been assigned. PSC officials expect that could occur as early as the end of this year.

In 2020, at the direction of Congress, the Federal Communications Commission designated 988 as a hotline for the suicide prevention line, which users now reach by dialing an 800 number.

For that to work, 87 area codes — in states including Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan — that have a 988 prefix must switch to 10-digit dialing to prevent inadvertent calls to the suicide prevention line.

Ten-digit dialing has been required since 2010 for customers in the northern part of the state, where a 543 area code was created to prevent the 715 area code from running out of numbers.

At the time, the Public Service Commission estimated the 608 and 920 area codes would run out of numbers by 2017, requiring additional area codes.

Photos: Midwest Select Draft and Driving Horse Sale