Ginni Thomas urged Wisconsin GOP legislators to overturn 2020 election, emails show

  Updated
  • 0

The wife of a conservative U.S. Supreme Court justice urged two Republicans in the Legislature to overturn the 2020 presidential election several days after it was conducted, according to emails obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal.

“Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution," Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Tomas, said in separate emails to Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, and Rep. Gary Tauchen, R-Bonduel, on Nov. 9, 2020. "And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state.”

Thomas' communications to Tauchen and Bernier were first reported by the Washington Post. Thomas referred to voter fraud in the emails without putting forth evidence.

Thomas had also reached out to Arizona lawmakers to overturn the election, according to the Washington Post, which reported that, "Thomas' political activism is highly unusual for the spouse of a Supreme Court justice, and for years it has raised questions about potential conflicts of interest for her husband."

Federal judge rules that disabled Wisconsinites are entitled to receive help voting

Thomas asked to learn from Bernier and Tauchen what they were doing to "ensure our state's vote count is audited and our certification is clean," according to copies of the emails that the lawmakers' offices sent to the State Journal.

Recounts and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the battleground state by almost 21,000 votes. An audit by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and report by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty would later find no evidence of widespread fraud in the state's 2020 presidential election. And Bernier, who chairs the Senate Elections Committee, has gone on to become perhaps the most critical Republican legislator toward continued efforts to investigate and overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Still, Bernier in an interview defended Thomas' emails.

At the time of the email, Bernier said, "We did not have a clear understanding of the election results and how much voter fraud there was."

President Joe Biden to visit Milwaukee on Labor Day

"She has a First Amendment right to free speech and to think whatever she wants to think," Bernier continued. "You don't lose your identity because you're married to somebody prominent."

The Washington Post reported Bernier had received dozens of emails on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 2020, that used a similar template as Thomas' email.

Bernier told the State Journal that her office receives thousands of those mass emails yearly. She said her office typically only replies if the sender is a constituent. She said she doesn't think she replied to Thomas' email.

The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)

The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.

While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.

Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.

The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.

