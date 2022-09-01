Ginni Thomas urged Wisconsin GOP legislators to overturn 2020 election, emails show

The wife of a conservative U.S. Supreme Court justice urged two Republicans in the Legislature to overturn the 2020 presidential election several days after it was conducted, according to emails obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal.
“Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution," Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Tomas, said in separate emails to Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, and Rep. Gary Tauchen, R-Bonduel, on Nov. 9, 2020. "And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state.”
Thomas' communications to Tauchen and Bernier were first reported by the Washington Post. Thomas referred to voter fraud in the emails without putting forth evidence.
Thomas had also reached out to Arizona lawmakers to overturn the election, according to the Washington Post, which reported that, "Thomas' political activism is highly unusual for the spouse of a Supreme Court justice, and for years it has raised questions about potential conflicts of interest for her husband."
Thomas asked to learn from Bernier and Tauchen what they were doing to "ensure our state's vote count is audited and our certification is clean," according to copies of the emails that the lawmakers' offices sent to the State Journal.
Recounts and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the battleground state by almost 21,000 votes. An audit by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and report by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty would later find no evidence of widespread fraud in the state's 2020 presidential election. And Bernier, who chairs the Senate Elections Committee, has gone on to become perhaps the most critical Republican legislator toward continued efforts to investigate and overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Still, Bernier in an interview defended Thomas' emails.
At the time of the email, Bernier said, "We did not have a clear understanding of the election results and how much voter fraud there was."
"She has a First Amendment right to free speech and to think whatever she wants to think," Bernier continued. "You don't lose your identity because you're married to somebody prominent."
The Washington Post reported Bernier had received dozens of emails on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 2020, that used a similar template as Thomas' email.
Bernier told the State Journal that her office receives thousands of those mass emails yearly. She said her office typically only replies if the sender is a constituent. She said she doesn't think she replied to Thomas' email.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…
The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.