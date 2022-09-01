Ginni Thomas urged Wisconsin GOP legislators to overturn 2020 election, emails show

The wife of conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas urged two Republicans in the Legislature to overturn the 2020 presidential election several days after it was conducted, according to emails obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal.

“Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution,” Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a conservative activist, said in separate emails to Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, and Rep. Gary Tauchen, R-Bonduel, on Nov. 9, 2020. “And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state.”

Thomas’ communications to Tauchen and Bernier were first reported by the Washington Post. Thomas referred to voter fraud in the emails without putting forth evidence.

Thomas had also reached out to Arizona lawmakers to overturn the election, according to the Washington Post, which reported that, “Thomas’ political activism is highly unusual for the spouse of a Supreme Court justice, and for years it has raised questions about potential conflicts of interest for her husband.”

Thomas asked to learn from Bernier and Tauchen what they were doing to “ensure our state’s vote count is audited and our certification is clean,” according to copies of the emails that the lawmakers’ offices sent to the State Journal.

Recounts and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the battleground state by almost 21,000 votes. An audit by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and report by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty would later find no evidence of widespread fraud in the state’s 2020 presidential election. And Bernier, who chairs the Senate Elections Committee, has gone on to become perhaps the most critical Republican legislator toward continued efforts to investigate and overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Still, Bernier in an interview defended Thomas’ emails.

At the time of the email, Bernier said, “We did not have a clear understanding of the election results and how much voter fraud there was.”

“She has a First Amendment right to free speech and to think whatever she wants to think,” Bernier continued. “You don’t lose your identity because you’re married to somebody prominent.”

The Washington Post reported Bernier had received dozens of emails on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 2020, that used a similar template as Thomas’ email.

Bernier told the State Journal that her office receives thousands of those mass emails yearly. She said her office typically only replies if the sender is a constituent. She said she doesn’t think she replied to Thomas’ email.