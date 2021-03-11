Glenn Grothman criticized for saying Black Lives Matter dislikes 'old-fashioned family'

“We have been able to keep our families alive for over 400 years, and the assault on our families to not have Black lives or not even have Black families," she added. "How dare you say that we are not interested in families in the Black community. That is outrageous. That should be stricken down."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, shared a video of Plaskett's rebuttal on Twitter, adding, "Systemic racism is real. Even on the floor of Congress. I stand with (Plaskett) and thank her for speaking truth to power."

Following the House vote, Grothman told the Journal Sentinel he was referring only to the Black Lives Matter movement in his comments and not the Black community.

"Obviously I didn’t say those things, so she’s making stuff up. I am referring to the Black Lives Matter organization and its Marxist founders," Grothman said.

Asked about the reference to a "marriage penalty," Grothman said, "I put the two together. We have the power of Black Lives Matter, which is opposed to the nuclear family, and another program, or expansion of a current program, which penalizes you for getting married. I don't think we point this stuff out enough."