Global agency gives Wisconsin AAA bond rating for first time in decades

A global rating agency has increased Wisconsin's underlying bond rating to AAA, marking the first time the state has achieved such a rating from any agency in almost 40 years.

Kroll Bond Rating Agency upgraded the state’s long-term rating for general obligation bonds from AA+ to AAA, citing Wisconsin’s “substantial liquidity, evidenced by a near tripling of budget reserves over the past three years; continuing, healthy revenue growth, despite substantial tax cuts; and an ongoing, post-COVID-19 recovery, fueled by a mature and expanding economy and favorable business climate," according to information provided by Gov. Tony Evers' administration Friday.

In addition, S&P Global Ratings increased the state’s long-term rating from AA to AA+. The state also maintains an Aa1 rating from Moody’s Investors Service and an AA+ rating from Fitch Ratings.

The new bond ratings resulted in, unsurprisingly, a partisan rift over whether the Democratic governor or the Republican-controlled Legislature deserve credit for the state’s economic wellbeing.