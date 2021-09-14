GOP-authored bill would revamp early education reading readiness assessments

Organizations including the Institute for Reforming Government, Literacy Task Force of Northern Wisconsin, Wisconsin Reading Coalition and the Wisconsin branch of the International Dyslexia Association have registered in support of the bill. Groups opposed to the legislation include the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Association of School Boards and Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators.

"We believe in the intent, we recognize what has to happen and we want to move reading achievement forward," said Ben Niehaus, with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards. "I would say the primary concerns of this are the funding, the prescriptive nature and local control is paramount for our organization."

However, committee chair Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt, R-Fond du Lac, challenged critics of the bill, including DPI, to come forward with a proposal to address reading readiness.