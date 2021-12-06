GOP-authored resolution calls for resignation of five WEC members, administrator

A Republican-authored resolution being circulated for cosponsors would "forcefully urge" the resignations of five of the six members of the state's elections commission, as well as the agency's nonpartisan administrator.

The resolution stems, in part, from an October report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau that did not find any evidence of widespread fraud in the state's 2020 election, but did make 48 recommendations to the Legislature and commission for how to improve elections.

What's more, new information added to the Audit Bureau's report on Monday found that recently viewed election materials in Madison did not find any inaccuracies in the city's electronic voting machines or missing information on absentee ballot envelopes.

Madison officials allowed Audit Bureau staff to review election records in November after Senate Republicans issued a subpoena demanding access to the materials. The city initially denied auditors direct access to documents from the 2020 election, citing guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice reminding clerks of their obligation to retain and preserve election records.

In a letter sent Monday to Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, and Rep. Samantha Kerman, R-Salem, who co-chair the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, state auditor Joe Chrisman provided an update to the report that now includes information from Madison's audit.

All told, none of the 551 absentee ballot envelopes reviewed in Madison contained a partial or missing witness address or missing signatures from a witness or voter. The Audit Bureau also reviewed 12 pre-election tests of voting machines, finding every test accurately counted votes. A review of 95 pre-election tests of voting machines found all tests were conducted within 10 days before the election.

Joint Resolution

Under the joint resolution, which was introduced for cosponsors on Monday by one of the Assembly's more conservative members Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, the Legislature would urge WEC's administrator Meagan Wolfe and assistant administrator Richard Rydecki, along with five members of the commission — Democratic appointees Ann Jacobs, Julie Glancey and Mark Thomsen and Republican appointees Dean Knudson and Marge Bostelmann — to resign immediately.

"Failing such resignations, the Wisconsin Legislature should undertake all actions available to it under the law that are necessary to effect the abovenamed individuals' removal from the Elections Commission," the resolution states. The document also would recommend that Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul "conduct a thorough investigation of the abovenamed individuals' conduct in the administration of the 2020 elections and make referrals as necessary to the appropriate district attorneys for the filing of criminal charges."

While close to a dozen state Republicans have called on Wolfe to resign from her post, it's unclear if the joint resolution would have enough support in both chambers to pass.

Democratic lawmakers have blasted the proposed joint resolution, with Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, describing it as "appalling and dangerous."

“Every Republican lawmaker in Wisconsin should reject this alarming idea publicly and loudly," Hintz said in a statement. "Additionally, they need to make clear whether they accept the results of the 2020 election. At this point, silence equates to an embrace of criminal prosecution of election officials and anti-democracy rhetoric.”

Court decisions and a recount have affirmed President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to win Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

In addition to the Audit Bureau's report, Republican Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling earlier this year called for the five members of the commission listed in Sanfelippo's resolution to be charged with crimes for waiving the state's special voting deputy requirement. The commission voted in March 2020 to direct clerks that they need not send poll workers into nursing homes to assist with absentee voting after many were turned away due to the pandemic.

Last week, in the bipartisan commission's first meeting since the Audit Bureau report was released, the agency unanimously approved several recommendations made in the audit, including initial steps for administrative rules on ballot drop boxes and what missing information clerks can fill in on absentee ballot envelopes.

The commission did not take action on a recommendation from the Audit Bureau to specify in administrative rules when election clerks should not send special voting deputies to nursing homes. Several members of the commission said that guidance is no longer in place, making the discussion a moot point.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0