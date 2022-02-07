GOP bill: Ban critical race theory training for government employees

As the divisive national conversation about race and gender continues, government agencies wouldn't be able to require its employees to attend trainings about topics related to systemic racism under a Republican-authored bill coming before a public hearing Tuesday.

The bill would almost certainly be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has directly sought to address unequal outcomes for historically marginalized Wisconsinites. Evers last week vetoed a Republican-backed bill Friday that would have prohibited teaching concepts related to “critical race theory."

The bill — coming before the Senate Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection Committee Tuesday at noon — is an example of the nationwide surge of Republican bills aiming to push back against the rise of systemic racism and systemic sexism teachings.

Supporters at an August hearing made clear that the bill was taking a stand against critical race theory, a decades-old academic framework that can be used to understand how systemic racism prevails through laws and institutions.

"The people of Wisconsin deserve to know their state and local governments are not pushing political and racist training such as Critical Race Theory," said a statement by Rep. Gae Magnafici, R-Dresser, who added, "To claim that America was founded on racism and that our constitution and way of life should be overthrown is just wrong."

In part, the bill prohibits teaching employees that they may be consciously or unconsciously racist or sexist because of their race or sex; that a person bears responsibility for what people of the same race or sex did to others in the past; and that people should feel discomfort or guilt because of their race or sex.

Under the bill, state agencies violating the prohibition would be subject to a 10% funding reduction for all positions for the following year, unless they comply within 10 days of the Department of Administration letting them know of the violation.

Similarly, local agencies would forfeit 10% of its shared revenue payments for the following year if the Department of Revenue finds a violation and the agency doesn't correct it within 10 days.

The reduced funding for state and local agencies would revert if they later comply with the training prohibition.

The bill would also require local and state agencies to make available to the public any training materials that are not confidential.

"I ask you to remember that those who deny their past, who refuse to learn from it, are doomed to repeat it," said Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, in a statement against the bill.

The National Association of Social Workers Wisconsin chapter executive director Marc Herstand said in a statement that the bill aims to ban something that does not exist, saying there is no evidence of Wisconsin agencies teaching its employees to hate each other or white people.

"The biggest danger from this bill is the unintended consequences of intimidating state and local government employers who are simply trying to help their employees understand and respect the different racial and ethnic backgrounds and experiences of their fellow employees and the Wisconsin residents who they help every day," Herstand said.

