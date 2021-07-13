GOP bill would establish community solar program; utilities strongly opposed

Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation to allow Wisconsin consumers to get electricity from independent solar plants.

The bill, authored by Sen. Duey Stroebel of Saukville and Rep. Timothy Ramthun of Campbellsport, would require utilities to purchase energy produced by community solar programs within their territories and credit subscribers for that energy.

Community solar is an increasingly popular concept that allows ratepayers to buy shares in solar farms and sell the energy produced to the utility.

It’s a way to access clean energy and the economic benefits for the roughly 75% of customers who can’t put solar panels on their roofs -- either because they don't own their homes or don't have an appropriate site.

Nick Hylla, executive director of the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, said the programs are particularly appealing to businesses that can reduce their energy costs and claim carbon neutrality without the hassle of building and permitting their own solar facilities.

“Community solar is the best thing out there,” Hylla said. “If you want to attract business, this is the way to do it.”