GOP bills could reduce the number of weekly unemployment benefits, penalize those who turn down job offers

The number of unemployment benefit checks jobless people in the state would receive could be reduced under a package of bills proposed Tuesday by legislative Republicans that lawmakers say is aimed to address ongoing workforce shortage challenges in the state.

The package of seven bills, which have been released for cosponsors and appear likely to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, would tie the number of weekly unemployment benefits an individual could receive to the state's overall unemployment rate. At the current rate, unemployed individuals would only be eligible for 14 weeks of benefits.

Other bills in the package would prohibit individuals who turn down job offers from receiving Medicaid coverage and require the state Department of Health Services to enforce a federal work requirement for able-bodied adults without dependents in order to take part in the state's FoodShare program, which helps people with limited money buy food.

Yet another bill would expand the reasons an individual would be ineligible for unemployment benefits to include those who violate their employer's social media policy.

Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, said during a press conference Tuesday the bills, which lawmakers have been working on for about a year, aim to address workforce shortage challenges across the state, which were present long before the COVID-19 pandemic began almost two years ago.

"If there’s an opportunity for you to work or increase your employment and you refuse that, we’re going to make sure we have the enforcement mechanism actually take place," Kapenga said. "We’ve never seen anybody step out of poverty on a welfare check."

Evers' spokesperson Britt Cudaback pointed to the governor's allocation of $130 million in federal coronavirus relief funds toward "innovative, community-based solutions to confront our state’s workforce challenges head-on."

The governor has focused on efforts to help connect unemployed people with work opportunities, including almost $60 million to 12 regional projects, which includes funding to Madison Area Technical College to support individuals seeking work in conservation and construction, as well as child care providers to help parents enter the workforce.

"It’s great to hear Republicans now recognize the importance of these efforts," Cudaback said. "Under Gov. Evers, Wisconsin has among the lowest unemployment rates in the country at 3% — tied for the lowest in state history — while continuing to be a national leader in our workforce participation rate.

Currently, an individual can receive up to $370 in weekly state unemployment benefits for 26 weeks. Under one of the proposed bills, the maximum number of weeks a claimant could receive benefits would be based on the state's unemployment rate. Claimants would only receive 26 weeks of benefits if the state unemployment rate was greater than 9%.

The duration an individual could collect unemployment benefits would adjust based on the state's jobless rate to as few as 14 weeks if the rate was at 3.5% or lower.

Wisconsin's unemployment rate spiked in the early months of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, reaching 14.8% in April 2020. However, the rate quickly dropped over the following months until it reached 3% last November, according to preliminary numbers from the state Department of Workforce Development.

Despite the positive trend, state officials have said Wisconsin is still about 100,000 jobs below where it was before the pandemic. The state's aging population has caused the workforce to flatten out over time and it threatens to shift downward by as early as 2035, according to DWD officials.

The state last reported a 3% unemployment rate back in November 2018, while preliminary estimates have trended as low as 2.8% before revisions. DWD will update the state's official unemployment rate for November later this week. The state's labor force participation rate was 66.4% in November.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data show Wisconsin's unemployment rate has only surpassed 9% one other time over the last two decades, when it climbed above that threshold for about a year starting in early 2009 due to the Great Recession.

Another bill in the package would require employers to inform the state workforce department of any ineligibility questions when notified of a claim for unemployment insurance. The bill would require DWD to consider reports of an individual declining a job offer or failing to attend a scheduled interview when determining a claimants eligibility for benefits.

"One of the purposes of unemployment benefits is to give job-seekers a little room to find the right job that utilizes their skill set, instead of rushing into a job that isn't a good fit for them," Tamarine Cornelius, director of the Wisconsin Budget Project, said in an email. "Ensuring a good match between employee and employer benefits everyone. This package would make that more difficult."

Cornelius said the Legislature should be bringing down barriers between unemployed individuals and jobs, rather than creating new ones between those same people and unemployment benefits.

"Instead of creating additional red tape, legislators should expand access to child care, make sure child care assistance fits workers' schedules, and stop suspending driver licenses for things not related to driving," Cornelius said. "All those steps would help people get and keep jobs."

Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, said the full Assembly plans to vote on the bills before the end of next month, when the chamber is expected to adjourn for the remainder of the year.

