GOP budget threatens preferred site for Wisconsin Historical Society and Veterans museums

A Republican-authored state budget threatens the preferred site for new Wisconsin Historical Society and Veterans museums a block from Capitol Square.
The Republicans' $87.5 billion budget, a revision of Gov. Tony Evers' $91 billion proposal for 2021-23, delivers $4 million to the historical society for project planning, development, design, site selection and land and property acquisition.
But the GOP plan essentially directs the historical society to find a location other than the current preferred site, called Block 108, that now holds the state's General Executive Facility building, or GEF 1, bounded by East Washington Avenue and East Main Street, and South Butler and Webster streets, state Department of Administration officials said. It takes no action — essentially a "no" — to a Veterans Museum in the biennial budget, they said.
A $276.8 million redevelopment at the preferred site, which offered the museums and a new state office building, would require the demolition of the unloved, four-story, 271,493-square-foot GEF 1 building, which was built in 1971-72 in the Brutalist style and has housed the Department of Children and Families, Workforce Development and a parking garage.
“Gov. Evers’ 2021-23 capital budget and Vision 2030 outlined a clear path to build a dynamic complex of museums and government offices consolidated at Block 108 in Downtown Madison that made common and financial sense for the people of Wisconsin," DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said.
“We are disappointed by the Joint Committee on Finance’s decision to split the Wisconsin Historical Society Museum off from Block 108 in the budget not only because it means the new museum may not be able to be located near the Capitol but also because the Historical Society Museum will lose out on millions of dollars in savings for shared costs and infrastructure," he said.
The historical society, established in 1846, has one of the nation's largest collections of North American historical assets and operates 12 museums and sites. But its flagship museum has been housed in the undersized, 42,000-square-foot former Wolff Kubly hardware store building at 30 N. Carroll St. since 1984.
The historical society's response was measured.
"The society has raised over $31 million to match $70 million enumerated state funds for the design and construction of a new museum," spokesperson Kara O'Keeffe said. "We are committed to opening the doors of a new Wisconsin History Museum by 2026 and will finalize a site for the museum, select an architectural/engineering team, and begin design in the coming months. The state budget is still being deliberated in the Legislature and when it is signed by the governor we will determine our path forward."
The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee co-chairs, Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, did not respond to a request for comment.
Major redevelopment
In January, the state announced it was moving the preferred site of the proposed $120 million, 100,000-square-foot Wisconsin Historical Society Museum from the top of State Street to the GEF 1 block. In late May, the state announced the Veterans Museum, now located in leased space in a building at 30 W. Mifflin St., would be joining the redevelopment.
At that time, Evers also unveiled a "Vision 2030" strategic plan that envisioned the two museums moving to the new site and being part of a redevelopment that would also include a six-story state office tower as part of a larger plan for state facilities.
The preferred option featured a $120 million, 101,440-square-foot Historical Society Museum at the corner of East Washington Avenue and South Webster Street; a 47,560-square-foot Veterans Museum at the corner of East Washington Avenue and Butler Street, and a six-story, 209,736-square-foot office tower for the state Department of Workforce Development and perhaps others with an entrance on East Main Street between Webster and Butler streets.
Each entity would have its own parcel and entrance with only sky above the structures, which reduces risks to the museums' historic artifacts from a major water leak at the office building.
The museums would have adjoining, three-story atriums of shimmering glass facing East Washington Avenue with a café/dining space at the front of the Historical Society museum space, and three levels of underground parking with 542 vehicle spaces.
A design could have been completed in 2023, the project included in the 2023-25 capital budget, and construction could be completed in 2025, Brennan had said. The Historical Society and Veterans museums would be required to raise private funds to complete the interior and exhibits for their facilities.
The GOP-authored budget, unveiled in pieces in recent weeks, which could preclude the museums and new office tower at the GEF 1 site in this biennium, will next be considered by the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate next week and then go to Evers, who has authority to make partial vetoes.
“Even though the Joint Committee on Finance failed to advance planning money for Block 108, we will continue to plan for a new Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Downtown Madison along with a new state office building for consolidating the Department of Workforce Development and other agencies," Brennan said.
A broad vision
The museums/DWD proposal is part of the Evers administration's vision of consolidating state office spaces, reducing the state's physical footprint and increasing remote work opportunities.
As part of that plan, Evers wants to decrease overall office space in state facilities by 10% over the next decade through lease consolidations and a reduction in the number of state-owned facilities. By 2030, the administration wants to increase the number of state employees living outside of the city of Madison by at least 5%, a goal DOA believes is attainable by offering permanent work-from-home options when conditions allow.
The plan envisions the sale of the historic State Office Building at 1 W. Wilson St. and other moves, including redevelopment of the current GEF 2 and GEF 3 buildings to create space for the departments of Administration, Natural Resources, Public Instruction and Health Services, Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and perhaps others on a site called Block 107 bounded by East Main, South Webster, South Butler and King streets.
To move forward on those concepts, the Legislature would need to invest in the redevelopment of Block 107 to create modern, flexible workspaces, which would allow DOA and DHS to move out of 1 W. Wilson and 101 E. Wilson, Brennan has said. Funding for those proposals are not part of current budget deliberations and would be included in future capital budgets, he has said.
"The governor’s Vision 2030 charts a path for reshaping and modernizing state government over the next decade and we will continue to advance that vision in future capital budgets," he said.
