GOP budget threatens preferred site for Wisconsin Historical Society and Veterans museums

The GOP-authored budget, unveiled in pieces in recent weeks, which could preclude the museums and new office tower at the GEF 1 site in this biennium, will next be considered by the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate next week and then go to Evers, who has authority to make partial vetoes.

“Even though the Joint Committee on Finance failed to advance planning money for Block 108, we will continue to plan for a new Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Downtown Madison along with a new state office building for consolidating the Department of Workforce Development and other agencies," Brennan said.

A broad vision

The museums/DWD proposal is part of the Evers administration's vision of consolidating state office spaces, reducing the state's physical footprint and increasing remote work opportunities.

As part of that plan, Evers wants to decrease overall office space in state facilities by 10% over the next decade through lease consolidations and a reduction in the number of state-owned facilities. By 2030, the administration wants to increase the number of state employees living outside of the city of Madison by at least 5%, a goal DOA believes is attainable by offering permanent work-from-home options when conditions allow.