Legislative Republicans seemed poised Tuesday to block a recently implemented state policy requiring students to get the meningitis vaccine and medical providers to document a history of chickenpox in order for children to skip a vaccine against that disease.

Sen. Steve Nass, who co-chairs the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, has alleged that parts of the policy that the state Department of Health Services announced for K-12 schools in early February do not comply with state law because they are “arbitrary and capricious” and “impose an undue hardship.”

Nass, R-Whitewater, said the committee could vote to suspend the rule “within days” of Tuesday’s hearing in an email to citizens provided to the Wisconsin State Journal last week. The committee blocked a similar vaccine policy in 2020.

Under the new policy, the meningitis vaccine, which protects against meningococcal disease types A, C, W and Y, is required at seventh grade, with a booster dose required at 12th grade. The vaccine wasn’t required before.

Parents who want their children to avoid the chickenpox vaccine have to provide documentation of prior chickenpox infection from a medical professional. Previously, parents could get exceptions by saying their children had had chickenpox.

While Tuesday’s meeting in the Capitol was focused on the state’s recently implemented rules for chickenpox and meningitis vaccines, the topic often shifted back to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calling Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for communicable diseases at DHS, “Wisconsin’s Dr. Fauci,” Nass asked how lawmakers can trust the department.

Westergaard said that trust is built through conversations, discourse and becoming familiar with the benefits of immunization.

“We want to make our community spaces as safe as they can be,” Westergaard said.

Tara Czachor, co-founder of Wisconsin United for Freedom, a group that advocates against vaccine mandates, pushed back against the rule Tuesday, asking committee members, “How many is too many and who gets to decide?”

“The state has messed with my kids, all our kids, enough,” Czachor said. “We want more options, not less. We want less mandates, not more.”

The new rule also includes chickenpox and meningitis, or meningococcal disease, in the definition of an outbreak, which can trigger actions to stem the spread of disease. Five or more related cases of chickenpox are considered an outbreak, as are three or more related cases of meningococcal disease and three or more cases of mumps.

The new policy doesn’t change existing exemption options for medical, religious or philosophical reasons. It requires a whooping cough shot — known as tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis vaccine, or Tdap — by seventh grade instead of sixth grade.

Dr. Stephanie Schauer, the DHS’ immunization program manager, said meningitis vaccines have been recommended for students by the Advisory Council on Immunization Practices, which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since 2005.

Wisconsin’s most recent vaccination rates in child care centers and schools show a decline, as parents and providers put vaccinations on hold during the pandemic. That’s the case in other states, too.

In the 2021-22 school year, 88.7% of students met the minimum immunization requirements, a 3.2% decrease from the previous year. Some 3.3% of students were behind schedule on their vaccinations, a 0.4% increase from the previous year. Data from this school year won’t be available for a month or two, officials said.

