GOP congressmen Fitzgerald, Tiffany oppose former state health secretary Andrea Palm's appointment to Biden administration

Two former GOP state senators now serving in Congress are opposing President Joe Biden's appointment of former Wisconsin health secretary Andrea Palm, who led the state's COVID-19 response in the first 10 months of the pandemic.

Tom Tiffany, R-Hazelhurst, and Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, sent a letter Thursday to the Senate Finance Committee asking members to reject Biden's nomination of Palm to deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — making her Biden’s No. 2 health official.

The GOP lawmakers, both of which were elected to Congress last year, cited Palm's role as Wisconsin Department of Health Services secretary in the letter as reason to reject her nomination. Palm left her Wisconsin post in January. She had previously served as senior counselor to the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under former President Barack Obama from 2014 to 2017.