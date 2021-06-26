GOP convention: Donald Trump retains center stage as Republicans emphasize election investigations

Vos said earlier on Monday that state law already requires a percentage of voter machines to be audited and found no issues, so the state has already accomplished that goal. Vos said he didn't intend to audit every voting machine unless audits in Arizona or elsewhere actually discovered a widespread problem worth looking at.

Vos said the pressure from Trump wouldn't hurt the party and emphasized Republicans already met Trump's demands by ordering the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau in February to conduct an election audit.

"I think most people appreciate that the president has a voracious appetite to be in the media," Vos told reporters. "This is one more example where he’s trying to push us. That’s fine, we’re already there, so we don’t really need to be pushed."

Trump sent out an additional statement on Saturday continuing to push Republicans to investigate the election.

"Look at the Fraud and so called 'irregularities' that are being found in the 2020 Presidential Election — a disgrace to our Nation," Trump said. "It is truly the Crime of the Century!"

