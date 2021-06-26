GOP convention: Donald Trump retains center stage as Republicans emphasize election investigations

WISCONSIN DELLS — After former President Donald Trump lobbed a political grenade at top Wisconsin Republicans the day before, the annual state GOP convention on Saturday underscored that Trump still holds sway over the party.
Republicans on Saturday placed a heavy emphasis on their efforts to investigate widespread election fraud, for which there is no evidence, after Trump on Friday accused the state's GOP leaders of "working hard to cover up election corruption."
A small group of Republicans even introduced a resolution calling for the resignation of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, over concerns that he and some other legislative leaders, including former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, didn't do enough to audit the election. But a significant majority of those in attendance quickly defeated the motion.
The resolution stated that "countless voices have called for a real election investigation and a forensic audit" and that "those calls have fallen on deaf ears."
Top GOP legislative leaders have insisted they're doing plenty.
As part of that effort, they also announced that former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman will be hired to oversee the election investigation that Vos has hired retired police officers at taxpayer expense to conduct.
On Saturday, Trump appeared in a surprise recorded message in which he struck a more positive tone, thanking the state party for its work while falsely claiming he had actually won the 2020 presidential election.
"We had actually great results in Wisconsin, as you know, in 2016, we won and as you also know in 2020, we won," Trump said. "But that hasn’t been so adjudged yet, or if it was, perhaps, a lot of things are being looked at right now."
Before the convention and Trump's video message Saturday, Republican legislative leaders pushed back against Trump's claims they weren't doing enough to review the election, saying that Trump's statement was "simply misinformed" and "unfortunate," but made clear that they are essentially doing what Trump wants, a forensic audit into the election.
Still, other Republicans applied pressure on top leaders to conduct an audit that would verify ballots.
Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, who recently traveled to Arizona with other Wisconsin Republicans to observe that state's election audit, said she hopes the audit of the election includes auditing ballots and machines.
Vos said earlier on Monday that state law already requires a percentage of voter machines to be audited and found no issues, so the state has already accomplished that goal. Vos said he didn't intend to audit every voting machine unless audits in Arizona or elsewhere actually discovered a widespread problem worth looking at.
Vos said the pressure from Trump wouldn't hurt the party and emphasized Republicans already met Trump's demands by ordering the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau in February to conduct an election audit.
"I think most people appreciate that the president has a voracious appetite to be in the media," Vos told reporters. "This is one more example where he’s trying to push us. That’s fine, we’re already there, so we don’t really need to be pushed."
Trump sent out an additional statement on Saturday continuing to push Republicans to investigate the election.
"Look at the Fraud and so called 'irregularities' that are being found in the 2020 Presidential Election — a disgrace to our Nation," Trump said. "It is truly the Crime of the Century!"
'A round of golf'
In his response, Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, wrote a lengthy letter to Trump in which he simultaneously gushed praise for the former president — writing "the power of your pen to mine is like Thor’s hammer to a Bobby pin" — but also called for him to correct his statement.
"First, I ask that you issue a press release in similar fashion that corrects the information and also encourages people to support what I have requested in the audit," Kapenga said. "Second, you owe me a round of golf at the club of your choice.
"I write this as I am about to board a plane due to a family medical emergency. In addition to my Trump socks, I will pull up my Trump/Pence mask when I board the plane, as required by federal law," Kapenga continued. "I figure, if the liberals are going to force me to wear a mask, I am going to make it as painful for them as possible. I will continue to do this regardless of whether or not I ever hear from you. Thank you for doing great things as our President."
Trump's video was the zenith of the convention, as no Wisconsin Republicans announced their statewide candidacies for governor or U.S. Senate in 2022, even as Gov. Tony Evers has announced his re-election bid and five Democrats have already announced for U.S. Senate.
While Republicans in media interviews before the convention pushed back against claims from Trump they weren't doing enough to investigate the election, Trump's condemnation otherwise went unacknowledged during the convention programming.
In addition to emphasizing their election investigation, Republicans also held an election integrity panel featuring Republican Wisconsin Elections Commission member Robert Spindell.
Johnson still mum
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, didn't announce any plan for re-election, staying true to his recent statements that he felt no pressure to make a decision anytime soon.
He also provided a lengthy address in which he lamented what he views as the deterioration of civility in American politics, citing his getting booed at a recent Milwaukee Juneteenth celebration and being admonished by a passenger on a recent flight.
He called on the GOP to "unify, unite and heal this nation."
He called on Republicans to place more focus on local elections, particularly local school board elections, in order to push back against the teaching of critical race theory, a topic that most Republican speakers mentioned.
"There’s no reason for critical race theory to be taught in any school in America if conservatives were in control of the school board," Johnson said.
Vaccines
Last week Johnson announced he plans to hold a media event Monday featuring a former Green Bay Packers player and families who will discuss adverse reactions they or their family members experienced after receiving a coronavirus vaccine.
On Saturday, however, Johnson declined to say that doctors have confirmed the adverse reactions were in fact attributable to a COVID-19 vaccine.
"I'm just hoping to have some good attendance," Johnson said. "They just want to be seen, they want to be heard, they want to be believed, they want to be taken seriously."
Evers previously called Johnson "reckless and irresponsible" for touting rare vaccine side effects. Johnson said talking about adverse effects is worth doing.
"Just because a vaccine is generally safe and effective doesn’t mean it’s 100% safe," Johnson said. "I completely reject that I’m doing anything to increase vaccine hesitancy."
The medical community and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to stand by the effectiveness and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines approved for the market, and they underscore that vaccination is the best way for people to protect themselves against severe disease or death.
Medical experts acknowledge serious side effects are rare but do occur. For example, rare blood clots related to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have occurred in about 7 in 1 million women ages 18 to 49, and the rate in men is even lower.
Democrats react
Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler tore into Republicans for, in his view, engaging in a "public battle between Trump and Robin Vos about whether they’re sufficiently loyal to the Big Lie," a reference to false claims of widespread fraud in the November election. Wikler said the showdown is "a great summary of what the Republican Party stands for in 2021."
"At the GOP convention, the WI GOP’s leaders are still whining and mewling and spinning last year’s losses, and ratcheting up their plans to spin conspiracies and use them as justification for voter suppression bills — in order to elect Republicans in 2022," Wikler wrote on Twitter. "Our job: stop them."
