GOP-drawn maps may strengthen Republican advantage, but supermajorities remain a stretch in Wisconsin

Republicans could build on their decade-long hold over the Wisconsin Legislature under the state's new 10-year political maps, though securing a veto-proof majority in both chambers may still be a stretch.
In a 4-3 decision on April 15, the Wisconsin Supreme Court adopted legislative boundaries drawn by state Republicans, reversing the court's previous decision after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected maps drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Those maps would have maintained, but reduced, GOP majorities in the Legislature.
A split ruling by the state's high court last year established that the state's next maps would need to be drawn with minimal changes to previous boundaries, which have afforded Republicans nearly unbreakable majorities in both chambers.
While some legislative districts become more competitive under the GOP-drawn maps, others see significant increases in their overall partisan lean, a shift that further insulates lawmakers from general election voters and can lead to more extremist candidates who appeal more to the fringe members of their base.
"I think the maps as they currently exist will continue, in all likelihood, to promote further partisanship and polarization well into the next decade here in Wisconsin," said UW-La Crosse political science assistant professor Anthony Chergosky.
John Johnson, research fellow in the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette Law School, said an analysis of the new maps — using the results of the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections and the 2018 gubernatorial election as a baseline — found that if half of voters statewide went for Democrats and the other half went for Republicans, Democratic candidates could expect to win just 36 of the Assembly's 99 seats and 10 of the Senate's 33 seats.
Republicans would need a 7.2-point statewide advantage, or 53.6% of the vote, in order to have a chance of securing a two-thirds supermajority in the Assembly, Johnson added.
"It would be a heavy lift," Johnson said. "It would be the best sort of Republican year in quite some time, but it’s certainly also within reach. So it's within reach, but you’d have to stretch for it.
"These maps do not make a Republican supermajority inevitable, but they make it more likely than even in 2020," Johnson added.
For Democratic candidates, the party would have to secure a 12.4-point statewide victory, or 56.2% of the vote, to have a shot at winning the 50 Assembly seats needed to hold a simple majority in the chamber, Johnson said. Democrats would need a 10.6-point statewide victory to secure a majority in the Senate.
Close calls
Such margins would be challenging for either party in Wisconsin, which is notorious for it's razor-thin statewide elections. President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the state by about 21,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point. In 2016, Trump beat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by about 1 point, or fewer than 23,000 votes, and in 2018 Evers defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker by about 1 point, or fewer than 30,000 votes.
An analysis of the Legislature's maps by PlanScore, a program that predicts precinct-level votes for districts based on past election results and U.S. Census data led by the Campaign Legal Center, a national nonprofit that advocates for nonpartisan maps, found that, under a 48% Democratic versus 52% Republican vote share in a statewide election, Republicans would end up holding 66% of the state's Assembly seats and 64% of the seats in the Senate.
"These are just very tough maps for the Democrats, there’s no two ways about it," said J. Miles Coleman, associate editor of the University of Virginia Center for Politics’ Sabato’s Crystal Ball.
A two-thirds majority in both chambers would give state Republicans enough votes to successfully overturn a governor's veto — a prospect that would significantly limit Evers' ability to block conservative policies. Over his first three years in office, Evers has issued more than 120 vetoes — the most in modern history, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau — to strike down bills such as those aimed at creating additional legislative oversight for schools, limiting unemployment benefits and overhauling elections.
Supermajorities in both chambers become less significant to the party if a Republican defeats Evers this fall and conservatives take back control of all of state government.
Partisan districts
Among the 10 most competitive districts — seven in the Assembly and three in the Senate — eight will lean Republican and two will lean Democratic under the Legislature's maps. Four of those 10 seats are currently held by Democrats.
What's more, the sitting incumbent in half of those 10 districts is not be seeking reelection this fall. All told, 23 members of the Assembly and six state senators will be retiring or seeking other elected office later this year.
But while some districts maintain narrow margins or even grow more competitive under the new maps, nine in the Assembly and one in the Senate actually see their partisan lean increase into double-digit margins, making those seats far less competitive in general elections.
The issue with uncompetitive districts is that candidates running for those seats end up aligning more with primary election voters, who tend to hold more extreme positions and a more negative view of the opposing party, Chergosky said.
"There is both an ideological and a stylistic component to this lack of competition in general elections," Chergosky said. "It pushes candidates to be more ideologically extreme and it rewards candidates who are more hostile in their rhetoric and their presentation of self toward the other party."
Chergosky and Matthew Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, said fewer competitive districts may strengthen Republicans' hold on the Legislature, but the rise of extremist candidates could also spell out challenges in future statewide elections.
Strategists have already pointed to the gubernatorial campaign launched earlier this year by Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who has called for the legally impossible task of decertifying the 2020 election, as potentially creating challenges for current frontrunner and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is seeking to unseat Evers this fall.
While primary elections are often decided by the party's base, statewide candidates tend to shift back toward the more moderate ideals of general election voters in order to win in November. Moving too far toward the campaign talking points that invigorate primary voters could make that pivot considerably challenging in the short timeframe between the August primary and November election.
"This hyper partisanship on the right, that’s fostered by gerrymandering, may be a poison pill for Republicans in statewide elections," Rothschild said.
Final maps?
After initially selecting legislative maps drawn by Evers, the Wisconsin Supreme Court earlier this month reversed course and adopted boundaries drawn by state Republicans. The decision came after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Democratic governor's maps and kicked the matter back to the state's highest court in March.
Atiba Ellis, professor of law at Marquette Law School, said it's "a near certainty" that the Legislature's maps will remain in place for the upcoming Aug. 9 primary and Nov. 8 election.
Ellis said it's possible, if not likely, that legal challenges are eventually filed against the state Supreme Court's April 15 decision, but any potential changes to the state's legislative boundaries would almost certainly occur later.
Key questions over the districts could likely focus on whether the Legislature's maps conform to the Voting Rights Act, a topic that became the focal point of discussion surrounding the governor's proposal. Evers' maps increased the number of Black majority Assembly districts from six to seven, while Republican-drawn maps reduce the number of Black majority districts to five.
"Given that those questions could arguably be seen as not adequately addressed based on the record before the state Supreme Court, it would seem likely that interested parties might want to sue in federal court," Ellis said.
The U.S. Supreme Court did not take up the state court's adoption of Evers' congressional maps, leaving those boundaries in place. Those maps increase the number of competitive congressional seats from one to two — the 1st and 3rd. Five of the state's eight congressional districts are currently held by Republicans.
The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2011, Republicans, working in secretive conditions, drew maps that packed Democratic voters into lopsided districts and spread out rural and suburban Republicans into districts with solid, but narrower, majorities. The maps allowed the GOP to hold more than 60% of legislative seats, even when Democrats won all statewide elections in 2018.
A Wisconsin State Journal analysis of Wisconsin's 2020 legislative races showed that Democratic candidates received 46% of total votes cast in state Assembly races, but ended up with only 38 of 99 seats after winning two new districts. In state Senate races, Democratic candidates secured about 47% of total votes, but only picked up 38% of the seats on the ballot and controlled only 12 of 33 seats.
Assembly District 94
MICHELLE STOCKER
Previous split: +2 R
New split: +1 R
Incumbent: Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, first elected in 2011.
Synopsis: Doyle is running against Republican Ryan Huebsch, a legislative aide whose father Mike Huebsch held the seat until 2010. Serving a district covering suburban La Crosse County, Doyle's historical success in beating Republican challengers in Western Wisconsin reflects that of retiring longtime U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, whose district also leans Republican. But even with the marginally less Republican lean, Doyle faces a hurdle in staving off Republican challengers with Kind's absence and historical midterm successes for the party not in presidential power.
Open seat: Retiring Rep. Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield, was first elected in 2014.
Synopsis: Ashland business owner and Republican Chanz Green is running against Democratic candidate Kevin Schanning to represent the rural northern Wisconsin district. Without Meyers' incumbency — and name recognition — along with the district's slight Republican lean under the Legislature's maps, Green has a growing chance to flip a district not held by a Republican since the late 1980s.
Open seat: Retiring Rep. Nick Milroy, D-South Range, was first elected in 2008.
Synopsis: Superior School Board member Laura Gapske announced her candidacy as a Democrat to replace Milroy in the northwestern Wisconsin district, which has been in Democratic hands for decades. Along with the 73rd District, winning this open seat could give Republicans a shot at a supermajority, whereby they could override the governor's vetoes. No Republicans have officially filed to challenge Gapske.
Open seat: Retiring Rep. Mike Kuglitsch, R-New Berlin, was first elected in 2010.
Synopsis: With the support of several representatives and Republican former Gov. Scott Walker, Republican David Karst is running to represent one of the few competitive districts that will become more Democratic with the Legislature's maps. No Democrat has officially filed to run in the suburban Milwaukee County district, a target suburban area for both parties. Generally, suburbs have shifted Democratic across the country.
Incumbent: Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, first elected in 2014.
Synopsis: Representing Iowa County, just went of Dane County, Novak has been winning a Democratic-leaning district since he was first elected in 2014. Formerly the Dodgeville mayor and a newspaper publisher, Novak's wins are often on the margins — he won by about 1,200 votes in 2020 and 300 in 2018.
Incumbent: Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, R-Oak Creek, who was first elected in 2013.
Synopsis: Democratic candidate Patrick Hintz, a South Milwaukee school board member, officially filed to face Rodriguez in another suburban Milwaukee County district. Democrats last held the seat in 2003. The slight Republican shift and the nature of it being a midterm year aides Rodriguez, who won in 2018 by 2,400 votes and 2020 by 2,000. On the other hand, a Democratic upset would play an outsize role in eliminating Republicans' chances of a supermajority.
Incumbent: Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, a former representative first elected to the Senate in 2018.
Synopsis: Republicans Amber Provance and Dave Estenson are each vying for Smith's seat, which will maintain the same, slight Republican lean as the past decade. Facing a possible second term, Smith beat his Republican opponent in 2018 by around five percentage points, or 4,500 votes. But midterm conditions were far more favorable for Democrats in 2018, when former President Donald Trump was in office, than they will be under Democratic President Joe Biden in 2022.
Open seat: First elected to the Senate in 2014, Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, is running for lieutenant governor.
Democrats Mark Scheffler and Kristin Alfheim are competing against Republicans Anthony Phillips and Rep. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton, to replace Roth in the Republican-leaning district. Comprising Appleton and much of Winnebago and Outagamie counties, Democrats are competing for a seat they have not held in decades.
Incumbent: Former representative Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, was first elected to the Senate in 2014.
Synopsis: Democratic candidate Ronald "Tripp" Stroud III, a business owner and lawyer, is embracing cutting taxes for small businesses and conservation in a fight against Marklein for the southwestern Wisconsin seat. Leaning Republican, Stroud faces an uphill battle against Marklein, who has had several high-ranking positions, including as the current Joint Finance Committee co-chair and former Senate President Pro Tempore.
State Journal reporter Alex Shur contributed to this report.