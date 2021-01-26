GOP effort to eliminate Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate heads to Assembly

Republicans in the state Senate voted Tuesday to repeal Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate — a proposal that would effectively eliminate one of the state's only remaining preventative measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, if it also passes the GOP-led Assembly.

The Senate voted 18-13 in favor of the joint resolution, which has been cosponsored by more than two dozen state Republicans. GOP Sens. Dale Kooyenga of Brookfield and Robert Cowles of Green Bay joined their Democratic colleagues in opposition to the resolution.

A spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the resolution will come before the Assembly on Thursday, but did not indicate how much support the measure has in the chamber. Republican leaders in the Assembly have not sponsored the resolution.

As a joint resolution, the item just needs to pass both chambers and does not require the governor's approval. Evers' latest emergency order and mask mandate are slated to run until March 20.

The Assembly on Tuesday also voted along party lines in support of amendments to a COVID-19 response bill passed earlier this month by the Senate.