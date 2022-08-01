GOP governor candidates avoid committing to a Donald Trump 2024 campaign

The three major Republicans running in next week's gubernatorial primary for the chance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November did not commit to supporting a 2024 presidential bid by Donald Trump — including Trump's chosen candidate Tim Michels.

Speaking at a WISN-12 town hall on Monday, Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., also backtracked on comments he made last month indicating that decertifying the results of the 2020 election was "not a priority" if he is elected governor this fall.

"I will look at all the evidence and everything will be on the table and I will make the right decision," Michels said Monday when asked if he would sign legislation seeking to decertify the election's results — a proposal that has received bipartisan criticism as a legal and constitutional impossibility.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was almost evenly tied with Michels leading the race in June polling, said, "no, it's not constitutionally possible."

State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, an election denier whose gubernatorial campaign has focused largely on his ongoing efforts to "reclaim" the state's 10 Electoral College votes delivered for President Joe Biden, said he "would sign legislation the nanosecond it hits my desk."

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

Michels and Kleefisch also downplayed Trump's alleged involvement in the events leading up to the insurrection attempt on Jan. 6, 2021, where Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol after attending a nearby rally held by the former president.

"I haven’t seen any evidence that Donald Trump said, 'Go to the Capitol now and storm it,'" Michels said. "I don't think he would have done that. … I don't think he did anything wrong."

"I believe that human beings are responsible for their own actions," Kleefisch said. "And so ultimately those people who did storm the Capitol are responsible for what they did."

Ramthun said he wouldn't speculate on the events leading up to Jan. 6, 2021.

The three Republicans also did not directly answer when asked if they would support Trump if the former president mounts a run for the White House in 2024. Trump will be in Waukesha on Friday to hold a rally in support of Michels, who he has endorsed in the race.

“I’m focused on this election right now," Michels said. "I have made no commitments to any candidates in 2024. What I am focusing on is beating Tony Evers."

Kleefisch also did not commit to supporting Trump in 2024, but referenced a recent report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel which said that when meeting with Michels, Trump complained about a tweet Kleefisch posted in 2019 that included a picture of her daughter with the son of Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn. The conservative-backed justice has come under fire from some Republicans for sometimes voting alongside liberal justices on matters, including Trump's failed lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election's results.

"As a mom, that is something that I have no words for," Kleefisch said. "As far as 2024 goes, I can commit to you that I will support the Republican nominee and it looks like we have an assortment to choose from.”

Ramthun also did not commit to supporting Trump if he launches a 2024 bid for president.

Kleefisch has been endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence — once a close ally to Trump who, like the former president, is mulling his own 2024 prospects — and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a fierce rival turned close ally of Trump who won Wisconsin's 2016 presidential primary.

Michels and Kleefisch were leading the race, separated by 1 percentage point, in recent statewide polling. Ramthun, who has been endorsed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and business owner Adam Fischer are also running in the Aug. 9 primary. Ramthun polled more than 20 points behind Michels and Kleefisch in June. Fischer was not included in the poll.

The winner of the primary will go on to face incumbent Evers on Nov. 8 in a high-stakes midterm election for both parties that could dramatically shape Wisconsin policy over the next four years.

All three Republicans said they would accept the results of the Aug. 9 primary.