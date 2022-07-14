GOP gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch raises $3.6 million in first half of year

Former Lt. Gov. and GOP gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch raised more than $3.6 million in the first half of the year leading up to a contested August primary and what many expect to be a record-setting gubernatorial race in terms of campaign spending.

Kleefisch has raised more than $7 million since entering the race back in September. Her campaign said the $3.6 million she raised in the first half of 2022 is the most by a non-incumbent gubernatorial candidate in state history, surpassing the nearly $2.6 million brought in by former Gov. Scott Walker at this point in his 2010 campaign.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, raised $10.1 million in the first six months of the year and more than $20 million since the start of 2021. It also remains to be seen how much GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, a millionaire who has been spending big on television ads since entering the race in late April, has spent on his campaign.

“The broad statewide support for our campaign will defeat Tony Evers this fall," Kleefisch said in a statement.

Democratic candidates face the historic challenges that the party in the White House often encounters in midterm elections, as well as increased enthusiasm among Republican voters frustrated with inflation and high gas prices. At the same time, Democrats have rallied behind reproductive health as a pivotal campaign issue following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Fundraising figures are just one component of a successful campaign, but they can offer a glimpse into the campaign or party's organization, donor base and overall support.

Campaign finance reports for the first half of the year are due to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission on Friday and will provide the first glimpse into fundraising efforts by Michels, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and former Gov. Tommy Thompson, and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who joined the race earlier this year.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign spending, reported earlier this month that close to $25 million had already been spent by outside groups on Wisconsin's gubernatorial election. Spending, particularly from outside groups, national donors and super PACs, will likely begin to ramp up after the August primary.

Last month's Marquette Law School Poll, the first to include Michels, who joined the race in late April, found that 27% of Republican primary voters support Michels, while 26% support Kleefisch. Businessman Kevin Nicholson, who has since dropped out of the race, received 10%, the same he received in April, while Ramthun's support went from 4% to 3%.