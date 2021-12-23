GOP lawmakers warm to electric vehicles; bills address charging stations

With automakers and utilities fast moving toward electric-powered transportation, some Republican lawmakers say it’s time for the state to catch up.

GOP bills making their way through the Legislature could help the state build out its electric vehicle charging network and create a new framework for industry regulation.

Companion bills sponsored by Sen. Rob Cowles and Rep. Nancy VanderMeer would allow anyone -- not just a regulated utility -- to resell electricity by the kilowatt-hour and prevent utilities from restricting their customers from reselling that electricity.

Currently EV charging stations must charge by the minute, which means drivers of slower-charging vehicles end up paying more for the same amount of electricity used by a faster-charging model.

VanderMeer, R-Sparta, said the bill will give businesses the flexibility they need to build out the state’s charging infrastructure, much of which is concentrated in the largest cities, in order to keep up with the growing popularity of electric vehicles.

“As the number of EVs on the road are already drastically increasing with each passing year, Wisconsin’s EV charging station infrastructure is currently lagging behind many of our neighboring states,” she testified at a legislative hearing this fall.

Cowles, R-Green Bay, said facilitating deployment of EV charging infrastructure will help make electric vehicles a practical transportation option and bolster the state’s economy.

“Regardless of whether EV drivers are commuting to work, taking a weekend away, or merely just passing through, eliminating charging deserts and reducing range anxiety helps to keep these vehicles on the road, bring Wisconsin in line with neighboring states, and eliminates one of the biggest impediments prospective buyers have in making the choice to go electric,” Cowles said.

While electric vehicles are not “as polarizing” as renewable energy, Scott Coenen, executive director of the Wisconsin Conservative Energy Forum, said it’s “an encouraging sign” that Republican lawmakers have begun to support EVs, which he believes will be an economic boon that would reduce dependence on imported oil.

“It’s not something that can be ignored,” Coenen said. “The future is here, but Wisconsin is not ready for it.”

The bills, currently in legislative committees, have support from the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, Automobile and Truck Dealers Association, and even Kwik Trip, which just a couple of years ago said EV charging didn’t fit with its business model.

“Kwik Trip always wants to be in a position to sell what our consumer wants to purchase from us to fuel their vehicles,” said Steve Loehr, vice president of operations support for the La Crosse-based convenience store chain. “If in the future that is electricity, we want to be able to provide it.”

Clean energy advocates object to a provision that would require charging stations to purchase electricity from their local utility company, which would prohibit the use of solar-powered charging stations.

Of 39 states with laws governing EV charging, only five include similar prohibitions, said Jim Boullion, director of government affairs for Renew Wisconsin.

“This is really the odd man out nationally,” Boullion said, adding that as written the bill would be a setback.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business lobby, has said it will only support the bill if it includes language prohibiting state and local governments from owning and operating charging stations.

A less controversial bill would use $10 million from the Volkswagen emissions cheating settlement to fund EV charging stations along designated “clean energy corridors” that connect Wisconsin to neighboring states. A similar bill failed to pass during the last session, when Republicans also rejected it as part of Gov. Tony Evers’ budget.

A third bill, sponsored by Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee and Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, would allow electric vehicle manufacturers to sell directly, a measure designed to attract EV startup Fisker to the Foxconn campus. Wisconsin is currently one of 16 states where buyers must go through third-party dealers, requiring Tesla buyers to get their cars in states like Minnesota and Illinois.

Though they account for a tiny fraction of cars on the road today, Bloomberg NEF expects electric vehicles will account for 16% of all new vehicles sold by 2025, thanks to stronger and cheaper batteries, a wider array of offerings from manufacturers and proliferation of charging stations.

When paired with a cleaner electricity grid, EVs are seen as the best shot at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, now the single-largest source of U.S. carbon dioxide pollution.

Gregg May, transportation policy director for 1000 Friends of Wisconsin, said the nonprofit environmental group welcomes the bipartisan support electric vehicles are beginning to garner.

“Both parties recognize the need to build EV charging infrastructure to keep Wisconsin’s economy competitive,” May said. “As neighboring states like Illinois and Minnesota continue to embrace EVs, it is especially critical that we build charging infrastructure for Wisconsin’s tourism industry.”

