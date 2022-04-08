GOP lawmakers wary as Wisconsin regulators move to align conservation, climate goals

Despite warnings from Republican lawmakers, Wisconsin utility regulators are continuing efforts to align the state’s popular energy conservation program with efforts to fight climate change.

The Public Service Commission voted 2-1 Thursday to have the $100 million ratepayer-funded program play a larger role in reducing carbon emissions and shifting fossil fuel uses such as heating and transportation to electricity.

The vote is another step in the commission’s process to shape the 23-year-old program’s direction over the next four years, when most of the state’s remaining coal-fired power plants will be replaced with wind, solar and battery power.

“We’re working with something good, but times are changing, so how do we evolve?” said Commissioner Tyler Huebner. “How do we skate to where the puck is heading?”

But the commission stopped short of fully changing Focus on Energy’s goals, opting instead to treat the next four years as a “transitional period” in which the program maintains an emphasis on energy savings while also making “measurable progress” toward reducing carbon emissions.

Chair Rebecca Valcq said the commission needs more information in order to define its goals.

“In some cases we need to skate to where the puck is going. In other cases we don’t know where the puck is going,” Valcq said. “We need to make sure we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves.”

Established in 1999, Focus on Energy promotes energy conservation and renewable energy by providing technical guidance, cash rebates and free or discounted products like LED bulbs. Audits have shown it generates between $3 and $5 in benefits for every dollar spent.

Environmental groups and hundreds of individuals have urged the commission to go further, aligning the program goals with carbon reduction as well as targeting assistance to low-income households who spend a large portion of their income on energy.

“The Public Service Commission has an opportunity to rectify this situation, provide those most in need with access to energy efficiency or clean energy measures, reduce utility arrearages, and lower greenhouse gas emissions,” said Kathy Allen of La Crosse.

The state’s largest utility companies plan to retire their coal-fired power plants in the coming years as part of plans to eliminate or offset all carbon emissions by 2050, a goal the Gov. Tony Evers has set for all the state’s electricity.

But the Republican-controlled Legislature has rejected recommendations of the governor’s climate task force, including doubling funding for Focus on Energy, which analysts say is one of the most cost-efficient ways of lowering energy costs and slowing climate change.

Commissioner Ellen Nowak, the PSC’s lone Republican appointee, voted against what she called “mission creep” and questioned the value to ratepayers.

Nowak echoed comments from utilities, industry groups and Republican lawmakers, who warned that the changes being considered could require legislative action.

Sen. Julian Bradley and Rep. Mike Kuglitsch, chairs of the Legislature’s utility committees, demanded data and analysis to support the proposed policy shift.

“Without adequate rationale, the legislature may be forced to reconsider the effectiveness of the program and reconsider its future and funding,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to the commission.

“You heard from the legislators,” Nowak said. “They hold the purse dollars, too. We have to be mindful.”

