GOP leader allowed to pick private attorneys in redistricting case, Supreme Court rules

Legal contracts signed by Republican legislative leaders with taxpayer-funded attorneys leading up to Wisconsin's decennial redistricting process were entered into legally, the state Supreme Court decided Thursday.

The 4-3 ruling comes as the Wisconsin Supreme Court prepares a decision on how state's next legislative and congressional district maps should be drawn — a decision before the court that could have major implications for state elections over the next decade.

The lawsuit alleged Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, illegally signed contracts with two law firms more than a year ago. The lawsuit charged that because no redistricting litigation existed in the state at that time, state law doesn't allow for the Legislature to hire outside counsel at taxpayer expense.

"It appears that, at least with regard to redistricting, the majority of the Supreme Court has determined that the Legislature can hire outside counsel when it thinks it might have an interest in a lawsuit," Lester Pines, an attorney who is representing the taxpayers in the case, said Thursday. "It's a disappointing decision."

Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, who wrote the majority opinion, was joined by fellow conservative Justices Rebecca Bradley, Brian Hagedorn and Patience Roggensack. Liberal Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky dissented.

While the redistricting case is now underway, the court's ruling determined that the Legislature does have the authority to hire attorneys in anticipation of a lawsuit, rather than have to wait until after a formal legal challenge is launched.

Pines said the ruling could set up a precedent for future preemptive attorney contracts and the state Department of Administration, which monitors state spending, will need to be "the check and balance against this apparent unlimited power of the Legislature to spend whatever amount of money it wants whenever it thinks it might have a lawsuit that it might be involved in."

“The Legislature doesn’t pay its own bills, the executive branch pays the bills and they’re going to have to look very carefully at whether the legislature is spending like a bunch of drunken sailors, which they will do if given the opportunity," he said.

Vos and LeMahieu entered into a contract in Dec. 2020 with the law firm Consovoy McCarthy for possible redistricting litigation and in January with Bell Giftos St. John for advice on legal requirements for redistricting as well as potential litigation. The Republican leaders argued they were justified in hiring the law firms, despite there being no current redistricting litigation, based on the Legislature's core power under the Wisconsin Constitution.

In a 4-3 decision last summer, the state Supreme Court put on hold a previous ruling from Dane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Ehlke that voided the legal contracts signed by the Republican legislative leaders with private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them in the anticipation of litigation over the state's redistricting process.

Ehlke last April granted the request filed by a taxpayer group that includes the head of the Madison teachers union, Andrew Waity. He also turned down a motion by the Legislature to put his ruling on hold, which the Supreme Court overturned a few months later.

The Supreme Court's decision Thursday reversed Ehlke's ruling.

