GOP leaders discuss workforce shortage, increased enforcement of work search rules

"You can make a good argument that there was a need for supplemental benefits for some period of time," bill author Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said last week. "I think the time for that has come to an end.”

Republican lawmakers and several of the state's largest business organizations have said enhanced unemployment benefits have created a disincentive for some to find employment, which has exacerbated workforce shortage issues that were present before the pandemic.

"This has gone from an annoyance pre-pandemic to a crisis," Scott Mayer, chairman and CEO of Midwest employment agency QPS Employment Group, said Wednesday. Mayer estimated the agency has close to 3,000 job openings in Wisconsin.

Other organizations and several Democratic lawmakers have defended the enhanced benefits as necessary for those unable to find work as sectors of the economy continue to reopen, or those who are reluctant to return to in-person employment during the ongoing pandemic.

Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said last week increased child care offerings and affordable housing near employers would go further to help eliminate barriers to work and help with labor shortage challenges.