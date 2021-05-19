GOP leaders reject Tony Evers' proposal for Medicaid expansion

State Republican leaders have rejected Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to expand Medicaid access in the state and use a large chunk of the $1 billion in one-time federal funds that would come with expansion toward economic development projects across Wisconsin.

Evers on Wednesday called the Legislature into session to expand BadgerCare to reach an estimated 91,000 new residents. Hours after the Democratic governor's proposal, Republicans signaled they remain opposed to expanding Wisconsin's federally funded health care program for low-income individuals, which has been one of Evers' signature policy priorities.

During a news conference at Middleton's Benevolent Specialist Project Free Clinic, the Democratic governor put what he called "a billion-dollar signature" on his executive order calling on the GOP-led Legislature to hold a special session next Tuesday on BadgerCare expansion, which Republicans in the state budget committee stripped from Evers' proposed 2021-23 biennial budget earlier this month.

"It’s time for Republican leadership to put politics aside and recognize this is a great deal for all of us," Evers said. "Enough politics. Let’s get to work."

Later that day, Republican leaders in the state Assembly and Senate issued a joint statement rejecting the governor's proposal.