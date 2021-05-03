GOP leaders request meeting with Tony Evers over use of federal COVID-19 funds

Republican legislative leaders have requested a meeting with Gov. Tony Evers to discuss how the Democratic governor plans to spend billions in federal coronavirus stimulus dollars before the GOP-led finance committee starts voting on the 2021-23 budget this Thursday.

In a letter sent Monday from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and co-chairs of the state's powerful budget committee Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, the Republicans request a meeting with the governor "as soon as possible" to walk through Evers' plans for $3.2 billion allocated to the state in the latest federal stimulus.

The federal money, which the governor has full discretion over, represents one-time funds, yet Republicans in the Legislature say knowing how Evers plans to use those dollars could factor into the upcoming budget.