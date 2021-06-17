GOP-led budget committee approves more than $3 billion in tax cuts

"The GOP tax cut is eating our seed corn," Johnson said. "It's blowing the biggest opportunity that we have — our once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in our state, in our kids and in their precious futures."

The GOP proposal also includes adding $200 million to the state's budget stabilization fund, a rainy day fund to be tapped in times of emergency, bringing the fund to an estimated $2.1 billion.

"That will make sure that we have money in our savings account that, whatever pandemic or recession comes in the future, we’re ready to meet that," LeMahieu said.

The Republican-authored budget now heads to the state Senate and Assembly, where it is expected to be taken up later this month. If passed by both chambers, the budget heads to Evers, who has partial veto power, which he used in 2019 to make more than 70 partial vetoes, including one to boost K-12 spending by $87 million. A finalized budget is due by July 1.

Education spending

Fiscal bureau director Bob Lang said the Republican budget meets federal guidelines to secure $2.3 billion in coronavirus stimulus funding. Federal guidelines required the state to spend more than the $128 million increase to schools approved by the committee last month.