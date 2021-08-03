GOP-led committee votes to block UW campuses from vaccination rules, mandatory virus testing

UW-Madison currently plans to require weekly testing for unvaccinated students living on campus this fall. Officials also are discussing whether to extend the testing requirement to include all unvaccinated students and employees. Chancellor Rebecca Blank said Monday a decision may come later this month.

The UW-Madison faculty advocacy group PROFS came out against Nass’ proposal last week, calling it “another instance of legislative overreach and micromanagement” of the System. The group warned that removing public health measures from campuses’ toolboxes will severely curtail their ability to maintain the safety of students and staff.

UW-Milwaukee announced last week plans to require weekly testing for unvaccinated students and employees, as well as an indoor mask mandate.

With Tuesday's vote, those proposals will now need to go before the GOP-led rules committee.