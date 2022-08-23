GOP legislative leaders: Dismiss lawsuit challenging abortion ban because it's filed against the wrong people

Courts should dismiss the lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's near-complete abortion ban because it's wrongfully filed against Republican legislative leaders, the defendants' attorneys said Monday in a court document.
The Monday filing comes almost two months after Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and other plaintiffs asked a Dane County court to void the state's sweeping ban, which was first passed in 1849. That law bans abortions from the time of conception with an exception for saving the mother's life. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. Kaul said that ban conflicts with subsequent, more permissive bans. He also argued that the law fell out of use so long that it shouldn't be enforceable.
Beyond saying the case should be dismissed because the defendants can't enforce the law, attorneys for the GOP leaders said Kaul and the other plaintiffs have no interest of their own in the case because they aren't private citizens fearing legal action against them.
People are also reading…
The defendants also claim the case is improper because the plaintiffs' claims depend on the "speculative possibility of enforcement in the future, a hypothetical controversy not ripe for the Court’s resolution."
"Plaintiffs’ claimed need for clarity about the scope of the law is merely an impermissible request for an advisory opinion about abstract legal questions," the filing continues. "Any one of these defects, standing on its own, compels the Court to dismiss this case as non-justiciable."
Kaul filed the lawsuit several days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, which ended the constitutional right to an abortion. While there’s no legal consensus on whether the 1849 law is still in effect, the threat of prosecution under the law led Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to halt abortions in the state.
Kaul said in his complaint that he needs clarity on the whether the law is active because he advises and consults with agencies and officers charged with enforcing laws.
The defendants in the lawsuit are Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg; and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield. Their attorneys are Matthew Fernholz and Ashley McNulty at Cramer, Multhauf and Hammes, as well as Adam Mortara, who entered the case Monday. Three out-of-state attorneys at Consovoy McCarthy are also asking for admittance to the case to represent the GOP leaders.
Besides Kaul, the plaintiffs are the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services, the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board and the latter group’s chair, Sheldon Wasserman.
In addition to saying the legislators shouldn't be sued because they can't enforce the law, their attorneys say the Republican leaders are protected from legal action under the Wisconsin Constitution, citing a passage stating, "[n]o member of the legislature shall be liable in any civil action, or criminal prosecution whatever, for words spoken in debate.”
Kaul in his initial filing argued that a 1985 abortion law — which prohibits abortions after fetal viability and includes an exception for saving a mother’s life or health — conflicts with the earlier, near-complete prohibition.
“Either it is lawful to provide a pre-viability abortion, or it is not," Kaul said in the complaint. "Either it is lawful to provide an abortion to preserve the mother’s health, or it is not.”
But attorneys for the GOP legislators said that Kaul didn't note any credible threats of somebody being prosecuted for providing the procedure, noting that without such a case the purported conflict between the two abortion laws couldn't become clear.
"Without some 'real, precise, and immediate' basis for adjudication, the Court should not wade into such a dispute," the attorneys said.
Either way, those two laws don't conflict, the attorneys said. The 1985 prohibition might only ban abortions after viability but it doesn't explicitly permit them before then, the defendants said. They suggest that ban could govern abortions performed after viability while the sweeping ban would cover all other procedures.
Kaul also said the near-total ban should be declared unenforceable because of its disuse. But the defendants on Monday said Kaul didn't cite any law, court case or constitutional provision to support that claim.
"Defendants are not aware of any Wisconsin case invalidating a statute on these grounds," the Monday filing states. "Plaintiffs’ claim simply does not exist under Wisconsin law."
Asked why the lawsuit was filed against the legislative leaders, Kaul spokesperson Gillian Drummond referred to a part of the complaint that said the Legislature failed to eliminate the law when it became unconstitutional post-Roe. Additionally, the complaint said the Legislature didn't act in light of the "directly conflicting statutes."
The case is likely to end up at the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which has a 4-3 conservative majority. Its occasional swing voter, Justice Brian Hagedorn, once wrote Planned Parenthood was “a wicked organization more committed to killing babies than to helping women” and said Roe should be overturned. The court majority could flip next year with an election to replace retiring conservative Justice Patience Roggensack.
Complete coverage: Supreme Court ends abortion protections; what's next for Wisconsin?
Read complete coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that ends nationwide abortion protections, and what it means in Wisconsin.
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, ending the federally protected right to an abortion.
The decision is a stunning reversal of a guarantee that permitted medical providers to administer thousands of abortions in Wisconsin each year for decades.
In response to Friday's ruling, a group of doctors plans to start an independent clinic in the Rockford area to initially offer pill abortions and eventually provide surgical abortions.
'Absolutely disastrous' or 'great victory': Quotes from leading Wisconsin figures on overturn of Roe
Wisconsin politicians and organizations speak to the Supreme Court decision and a 1849 law banning abortion in Wisconsin in nearly all circumstances.
Here's what Wisconsin legislators and advocates on both sides of the abortion issue had to say about the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning…
Some anti-abortion rights groups, like Pro-Life Wisconsin, want to alter a provision in the state's near-complete abortion ban that allows abortions for when it's necessary to save the mother's life.
Take a look back at some of Phil Hands' favorite editorial cartoons about the fight for abortion rights.
The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Evers said he "will do everything in his power" to fight the ruling, including pardoning individuals charged under Wisconsin's nearly complete…
"I'm mad," one 26-year-old demonstrator remarked. "I'm very, very mad. We shouldn't be in this situation in 2022."