GOP package would allow conceal carry without a license, open up sandhill crane hunting season

A package of 13 GOP-authored bills introduced this week would allow Wisconsinites to carry a concealed firearm without needing a license and create a hunting season for sandhill cranes in the state, among other changes.

Dubbed the Wisconsin Sporting Freedom Package, the collection of bills have been endorsed by Hunter Nation, a Kansas-based hunting organization that is suing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for initially not allowing people to hunt wolves last winter. At least one of the bills relating to concealed firearms appears destined for veto by Gov. Tony Evers, who has made multiple efforts to increase firearm restrictions in the state, including universal background checks.

Other bills in the package would simplify the state's turkey hunting seasons and increase the number of pheasants and brook trout being stocked by DNR. Another proposed bill would require that, for each new rule implemented by DNR relating to hunting, fishing or trapping, the department would need to repeal three existing rules in those categories.

Proponents of the bills say the package aims to address concerns that Gov. Tony Evers and the DNR have failed to address residents' requests for more transparency, simplified regulations and more access to Wisconsin's natural resources.

“Over and over again, the DNR has made it clear that they won’t listen to rural Wisconsin citizens’ concerns, so we’re taking a stand with this legislative package," Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, said in a statement.

One of the bills, introduced by Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, and Rep. Robert Brooks, R-Saukville, would eliminate state law that prohibits individuals from carrying a concealed firearm without a license to carry or law enforcement identification card.

Felzkowski introduced similar legislation in 2017, but it failed to pass after then-Gov. Scott Walker said he supported existing laws that require concealed carry permits.

The proposed legislation also would eliminate Wisconsin rules that prohibit the carrying of a firearm in certain buildings including police stations, correction centers or secure mental facilities, but would allow individual facilities to prohibit firearms. The bill also would remove the state's ban on firearms in bars and taverns, but would allow individual business owners to prohibit guns in their establishments. Anyone carrying a firearm in a bar would not be allowed to consume alcohol, under the bill.

In addition, the bill would eliminate the state's ban on loading a firearm in a vehicle and would prohibit local governments from barring riders on public transit systems from carrying knives or firearms.

Felzkowski said the bill reflects language in both the U.S. and state constitutions allowing residents to keep and bear firearms.

"Nowhere is it written that the citizens of Wisconsin must undergo any sort of registration before they are able to carry a firearm for their own protection, as well as for the protection of their loved ones," she said in a statement. "This bill reaffirms the rights and liberties of Wisconsinites to carry a weapon without the overreach of government.”

Evers' spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

"We can all agree on the need to reduce gun violence," Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, tweeted Thursday. "However, my GOP colleagues introduced a bill yesterday that removes the requirement that those who carry a concealed weapon have a permit. This doesn't make us safer. Red flag laws and universal background checks would."

Another bill in the package would require DNR to authorize the hunting of sandhill cranes, which are currently a protected species, and administer a sandhill crane under education program. The department would have the ability to limit the number of hunting permits issued for sandhill cranes and hunters would need to take part in a hunter education course before obtaining a permit.

The International Crane Foundation, based in Baraboo, says if not carefully managed a crane hunt could harm the state’s crane population, which recovered over the past 70 years after dwindling to just a couple dozen breeding pairs.

The group warns that a fall hunt will do little to mitigate the damages the birds inflict on crops in the spring, one of the key justifications cited by the bill’s authors, and that it would be more effective to help lower the cost of a non-toxic chemical deterrent.

A hunt could also pose a threat to whooping cranes, an endangered species that the Crane Foundation has worked to reintroduce to Wisconsin, if hunters shoot them accidentally, the group said.

The package also would require the DNR to annually stock Lake Michigan with at least 100,000 brook trout, though Mike Kuhr, chair of Trout Unlimited in Wisconsin, said it’s unlikely the group would support the proposal.

“We're certainly in favor of more brook trout in Lake Michigan and supportive of the current DNR efforts to re-introduce populations of brook trout in some of the Lake Michigan harbors,” Kuhr said. “I'm not sure a legislatively mandated stocking quota is the best way to support a sustainable population of brook trout in Lake Michigan.”

State Journal reporter Chris Hubbuch contributed to this report.

