GOP plan would dig $3.4 billion hole to start off budget discussions

State Republicans would need to dig out of an estimated $3.4 billion hole in Wisconsin's 2021-23 biennial budget if they eliminate Gov. Tony Evers' proposed tax increases and Medicaid expansion, according the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Republicans who control the state's powerful budget committee plan on Thursday to eliminate from Evers' budget hundreds of items the committee's GOP co-chairs have described as "excessive spending, pet projects, tax increases and divisive non-fiscal policy."

By striking those items from Evers' proposal, the GOP would eliminate about $1 billion in tax revenue over the biennium and cut out the state's ability to collect $1.6 billion in one-time federal aid over the next two years for Medicaid expansion, which was included in the latest federal stimulus package passed after Evers crafted his budget.

All told, the GOP proposal would create a roughly $3.4 billion difference between the governor's proposed plan and the starting point for the Republican budget, according to a memo from the fiscal bureau.

Budget committee member Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, said by taking billions of dollars in revenue and federal dollars out of the budget discussion, the committee will have to make cuts elsewhere to balance the budget.