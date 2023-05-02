Environmental projects would need local approval and local health officers couldn't mandate business closures longer than two weeks under a proposal to increase funding to local governments by 10%, with extensive limitations and conditions for Milwaukee to receive its share of the funds.

The proposal would provide $227 million in new funding for local governments, which under the draft bill could only be spent on law enforcement, fire protection, responding to emergencies, public works and transportation.

The measure also would allow for $300 million in spending on a three-year pilot program allowing local governments to share services.

"All of us have heard from our local units of government about the financial stress they have been facing," draft bill authors Reps. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, and Jessie Rodriguez, R-Oak Creek, and Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, said in a memo to colleagues seeking support for the measure. "We are proposing the largest increase in aid for local governments in a generation."

The plan would allow Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee to increase their sales taxes, by 0.375% and around 2%, respectively, to address pension debt. Both increases would need to be approved by voters and come with several other strings attached, which Milwaukee Democrats derided.

“Anything that’s proposed for the city of Milwaukee will be like holding a loaded gun to our head,” Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, told reporters Tuesday before the formal bill was unveiled.

“We are not going to have many options in terms of compromise,” she added. “Shared revenue is needed both in Milwaukee and Milwaukee County. Insolvency is not something we want to encounter. It shouldn’t even be on the table.”

Asked to comment on the proposal, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback pointed to the governor telling WTMJ-TV, "I haven't signed off on anything."

Funding increases

Municipalities would receive $176 million in increased aid under the proposal, with the distribution broken down into three categories.

Municipalities with populations under 5,000 would receive a total of $82.8 million; those with populations between 5,000 and 30,000 would receive $47.2 million; those with populations above 30,000 would receive $46.4 million, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

The formula to calculate funding distribution varies by the municipality's population.

For example, municipalities with over 30,000 people would receive either 10% of the current local aid payment; or the sum of $25,700, the city's population multiplied by 14.5, and the "amount equal to the municipality's population in 2022 squared, multiplied by 0.00001659."

Madison would receive a funding increase of 58% — or nearly $2.9 million — under the proposal.

Counties would receive another $50 million, including a $4 million, or 254% increase, for Dane County.

Stewardship projects

The bill would also provide additional power to local governments over land purchases made through the state’s Warren Knowles-Gaylord Nelson Stewardship program.

Current law allows cities, towns, villages and counties to adopt a resolution supporting or opposing certain land acquisitions proposed under the program, which must be considered by the state Department of Natural Resources before a land acquisition is approved or denied by the budget committee.

Under the bill, local governments would be able to adopt such resolutions for any stewardship project located north of Highway 8, which crosses the state west to east from north of Minneapolis to Niagara.

For that northern region of the state, the DNR would only be able to submit projects to the state budget committee if every municipality and county covered by the proposal adopts a resolution in support of the project.

State Republicans have pushed back against several proposed land conservation projects, particularly in northern Wisconsin, due to concerns about taking private land off the tax rolls through the stewardship program.

Local control

The bill would also bar local health officials from closing a business in order to control an outbreak or epidemic for more than two weeks.

State Republicans, as well as some business interest groups, have pushed similar measures in the Legislature following stay-at-home orders that occurred in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers' stay-at-home order a few months after the pandemic began. After that, Republicans indicated they wanted local authorities to make those decisions instead of new statewide regulations. But the latest proposal seeks to limit how that local control can be exercised.

Evers vetoed a GOP-authored bill last session that would have barred local health officers from closing places of worship to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Another measure in the bill would prevent local governments from reducing their level of law enforcement, fire protection and emergency medical services. Under the bill, local entities would see their county and municipal aid cut by 15% if they do not maintain services at least equal to that provided in the previous year.

Under the proposal, public and private high schools would have to collect statistics related to disorderly conduct violations or crimes like homicide, sexual assault, burglary and battery that occur on school property or school-provided transportation.

Additionally, counties and cities would be unable to hold public votes on advisory referendums.

The measure would also repeal Wisconsin’s personal property tax, which businesses pay on furnishings and equipment.

Strings attached in Milwaukee

Beyond requiring voters' approval, the proposed 2% sales tax increase for the city of Milwaukee would be contingent on the city following several provisions:

Spending on cultural or entertainment matters or partnering with nonprofit groups must be less than 5% of the city's budget.

New program spending or position authorizations could only happen with a 66% city council vote.

No money could go toward funding positions "for which the principal duties consist of promoting individuals on the basis of their race, color, ancestry, national origin, or sexual orientation."

The money can't go toward developing, operating or maintaining the city's streetcar system, with the exception of the lakefront line.

The city must keep law enforcement and fire department staffing at the current level or greater.

The Milwaukee school district must maintain 25 law enforcement officers in schools.

The city's Fire and Police Commission must include a member selected from a list provided by the police and fire unions.

Milwaukee County would have to follow the first and second provisions listed above to receive a 0.375% sales tax increase.

Under the bill, the city and county would have to tell the Legislature's finance committee every year how it spent the tax revenues. The measure would require the Legislative Audit Bureau to audit the county and city taxes once every five years and the audit the county's and city's retirement systems every year.

"The numbers sound alright but what they're giving up ... it might be more than what the county executive and the mayor can take," Evers told WTMJ-TV about the Milwaukee provisions, adding that he hasn't spoken to the city and county leaders recently.

“The public needs to understand, we either accept what’s on the table, or we watch the city of Milwaukee go bankrupt and that’s not something that I think most of us are willing to do,” Johnson said.