Local governments would see a minimum 10% increase in funding under a shared revenue proposal announced Thursday by Assembly Republicans, although the new funds would have to be directed to specific services like public safety, transportation and public works.

Speaking with reporters at the Capitol Thursday, Rep. Mark Born, who co-chairs the state budget committee, said the proposal would provide "historic, major reform," but doing so "requires compromise."

"There are things that end up in bills like this that people will love, there’s things people will not love,” Born, R-Beaver Dam, said. “That’s how you get broad support — hopefully bipartisan support.”

WisPolitics.com reported the plan would also allow Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee to increase their sales taxes, by 0.375% and 2%, respectively, to address pension debt. Both increases would need to be approved by voters.

Born declined to comment on components of the proposal related to Milwaukee and Milwaukee County as well as any potential restrictions to local control until the proposal is formally revealed next week. Republicans plan to provide some additional details at a press conference at 4:30 today in Milwaukee.

"I think there are times where local control is absolutely the best … and there’s times where statewide standards are needed,” Born said. "That’s always the balance that we’re looking at here.”

Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, said the proposal would divert a penny of every nickel collected under the state's 5-cent sales tax into a local government segregated account. That account would be used to pay counties, towns, villages and cities the current amount they receive in shared revenue.

Kurtz said counties would receive an additional $50 million, while an additional $177 million would go to cities, towns and villages. The formula for how those new funds would be distributed to individual local governments was not provided Thursday.

"Every community in the state of Wisconsin will see a minimum of a 10% increase," Kurtz said.

Under the proposal, the roughly $227 million in new funding would need to go toward services like law enforcement, fire protection, emergency medical services and emergency response, public works and transportation.

"Trust me, our communities can use that money in those areas," Kurtz added.

The proposal would also create a three-year, $300 million pilot program to provide additional funding to communities that combine services like police, fire, information technology or human resources.

Kurtz said the proposal would also increase the state's EMS funding assistance program from about $2.2 million to $15 million and increase funding for the training of police officers.

Both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu have supported diverting 20% of the state's 5-cent sales tax to fund shared revenue. Proponents have said doing so would see funding for local governments increase as sales tax revenues went up.

LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said the proposal is the result of "substantive, good-faith negotiations" between state lawmakers and local stakeholders, but added "the final details are still being worked out."

"The Senate is looking forward to continuing to find a responsible way to make a generational investment in local governments throughout the state," LeMahieu said in a statement.

Democrats, including Evers, said they needed to see more details before commenting on the measure.

“We still haven’t seen a bill draft from the GOP, and there is a lot more work to be done to ensure that we have a solution that works for the people of Wisconsin," said Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine.

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, offered a more harsh tone, noting in a statement Republicans "should be embarrassed" by Thursday's announcement.

"It is clear that they have no consensus on a plan to adequately fund our communities," Agard said. "Our local governments deserve better than the games Republicans are playing."

Created in 1911 alongside the state income tax, Wisconsin's shared revenue program initially provided local municipalities 70% of state income tax collections, while counties and the state received the remaining 20% and 10%, respectively, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

But the percentage of income tax revenue allocated to local entities has plummeted over the years and has remained essentially unchanged for nearly three decades despite overall growth in tax revenues, according to a February report by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

In 1990, the shared revenue program generated about $900 million for local governments out of roughly $3.45 billion in income tax revenues. Amid economic challenges, the program was cut by almost 8% in 2004, 3% in 2010 and 8% in 2012. By 2021, the state brought in nearly $9.3 billion in income tax revenues but only paid out about $830 million to local governments.

Shared revenue remains among the state’s biggest programs. But it has dropped from 12.5% of the general fund budget in 1994-95 to less than 5% now, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Adding to local challenges, the Legislature in 2006 imposed restrictions on the total tax levy counties and municipal governments could impose — a decision that has largely limited local governments’ ability to raise revenue through increased property taxes.

“When combined with the lack of growth in shared revenues and absence of revenue alternatives, the strict levy limits on municipalities and counties have placed many in a fiscal vise that has grown tighter with each passing year,” according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum. “That tightening is reflected by an increase in the number of local governments seeking voter approval to exceed property tax levy limits in recent years.”

Those constraints coupled with inflation have prompted more than 100 school districts, counties and municipalities to hold referendums last November asking their residents to approve exceeding state limits on local property taxes, according to a Wisconsin Policy Forum report. Voters approved almost 80% — 82 — of those measures, authorizing an additional $11.4 million in municipal and county property taxes for public services, almost $300 million to operate K-12 schools and up to $1.4 billion in new debt for projects like school buildings.