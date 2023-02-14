A Republican proposal released Tuesday would remove current limits on when those seeking public records can receive attorney fees in court — a response to a Wisconsin Supreme Court case that drew ire of open records advocates.

Last July, the state's high court in a 4-3 ruling found community group Friends of Frame Park was not entitled to attorney fees after suing the city of Waukesha for public records that the city later released before being ordered to do so by a court. The court's four conservative justices approved the ruling, with its three liberal justices dissenting.

Previously, records custodians who voluntarily provided requested records after being sued could still have been required to pay attorney fees if the lawsuit led to the release of the records. The state Supreme Court's decision, however, made it so those requesting public records could only recover attorney fees if a court rules on the merits of a case. Voluntarily turning over records typically moots a case, meaning those fees may never be recovered.

In a policy brief issued soon after the ruling, the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) called on the Republican-led state Legislature to address gaps in Wisconsin's open records law to ensure that government entities are held accountable if they withhold requested public records.

Now, a draft proposal from Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, and Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, would allow courts to return to the methodology used before last year's high court decision, according to details provided to the Wisconsin State Journal on condition the paper not speak to outside sources before late Tuesday morning.

Under the proposed measure, judges would be able to award attorney fees to somebody filing a lawsuit if the court determines that filing the case "was a substantial factor" leading to the records' release, even if its release came without a court order.

“This legislation is critical to ensuring our public records law functions as intended when a government actor gets taken to court for failing to comply with the law," Stroebel said about the draft bill, which was written with WILL.

The bill is supported by WILL, Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, Wisconsin Newspapers Association, Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, Wisconsin Transparency Project, and Americans for Prosperity, according to a WILL statement.