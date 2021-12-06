GOP resolution calls for removal, possible prosecution of state election officials

Republican lawmakers on Monday were looking for cosponsors for a resolution to "forcefully urge" the resignations of five of the six members of the state's elections commission and the agency's nonpartisan administrator after an audit found no widespread fraud in the state's 2020 election but did recommend ways to improve how elections are conducted.

Also Monday, the agency that conducted the review, the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, updated its report to note that recently viewed election materials in Madison did not find any inaccuracies in the city's electronic voting machines or missing information on absentee ballot envelopes.

Madison officials allowed Audit Bureau staff to review election records in November after Senate Republicans issued a subpoena demanding access to the materials. The city initially denied auditors direct access to documents from the 2020 election, citing guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice reminding clerks of their obligation to retain and preserve election records.

In a letter Monday to Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, and Rep. Samantha Kerman, R-Salem, who co-chair the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, state auditor Joe Chrisman said the report now includes information from Madison's audit.

All told, none of the 551 absentee ballot envelopes reviewed in Madison contained a partial or missing witness address or missing signatures from a witness or voter. The Audit Bureau also reviewed 12 pre-election tests of voting machines, finding every test accurately counted votes. A review of 95 pre-election tests of voting machines found all tests were conducted within 10 days before the election.

“Despite repeated attempts to find problems, it’s once again clear that the Madison Clerk’s Office runs safe and fair elections," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement responding to the audit. "In fact, the numbers for Madison actually reflected performance exceeding the statewide averages for other municipalities."

The GOP resolution, introduced for cosponsors on Monday by Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, urges Election Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe and assistant administrator Richard Rydecki, along with five members of the commission — Democratic appointees Ann Jacobs, Julie Glancey and Mark Thomsen and Republican appointees Dean Knudson and Marge Bostelmann — to resign immediately.

"Failing such resignations, the Wisconsin Legislature should undertake all actions available to it under the law that are necessary to effect the abovenamed individuals' removal from the Elections Commission," the resolution states. The document also would recommend that Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul "conduct a thorough investigation" of the officials' conduct "and make referrals as necessary to the appropriate district attorneys for the filing of criminal charges."

Much of the Audit Bureau's review noted instances where statutes do not make specific recommendations related to election matters. In other instances, the report found that the Elections Commission failed to create rules governing certain practices, such as the requirements for training voting deputies or election inspectors. The commission discussed and began steps to address many of the issues raised in the Audit Bureau's report at a meeting last week.

"It has become increasingly clear that certain officials at the Wisconsin Elections Commission have repeatedly disregarded their duty to faithfully and impartially implement our election laws," Sanfelippo said in a memo seeking co-sponsors.

Close to a dozen state Republicans have called on Wolfe to resign from her post, but it's unclear if the joint resolution would have enough support in both chambers to pass.

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, called the effort to drive the election officials out "appalling and dangerous."

“Every Republican lawmaker in Wisconsin should reject this alarming idea publicly and loudly," Hintz said in a statement. "Additionally, they need to make clear whether they accept the results of the 2020 election. At this point, silence equates to an embrace of criminal prosecution of election officials and anti-democracy rhetoric.”

Court decisions and a recount have affirmed President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to win Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

"Threatening criminal investigation into public officials for simply doing their jobs is something you’d expect from a fascist regime, not an elected official in a representative democracy," Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, said in an email. He added that, like many Republicans still serving in the Legislature, Sanfelippo voted to create the Elections Commission in 2015.

In addition to the Audit Bureau's report, Republican Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling earlier this year called for the five members of the commission listed in Sanfelippo's resolution to be charged with crimes for waiving the state's special voting deputy requirement. The commission voted in March 2020 to tell clerks they need not send poll workers into nursing homes to assist with absentee voting after many were turned away due to the pandemic.

Last week, in the bipartisan commission's first meeting since the Audit Bureau report was released, the agency unanimously approved several recommendations made in the audit, including initial steps for administrative rules on ballot drop boxes and what missing information clerks can fill in on absentee ballot envelopes.

The commission did not take action on a recommendation from the Audit Bureau to specify in administrative rules when election clerks should not send special voting deputies to nursing homes. Several members of the commission said that guidance is no longer in place, making the discussion a moot point.

